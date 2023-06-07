Former World No. 4 Brad Gilbert has suggested that victory isn't guaranteed for Novak Djokovic even if he puts in an exceptional performance against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open semifinals.

Alcaraz has been in exceptional form at Roland Garros this year, storming through three seeded opponents to reach the semifinals. Djokovic has also been in good form and looked at his best for the most part.

Gilbert had praised Alcaraz for his performances and said that he was playing better than he did in Paris last year.

"He's played with more guile. He's played with more variety than he did last year. He's not trying to go through you. He can go through you, but he's playing with a lot more shape and a lot more spin," he said.

Alcaraz's journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of impressive, marked by straight-set victories against 26th seed Denis Shapovalov, 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti, and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, his biggest test awaits him in the form of the formidable Djokovic.

Gilbert acknowledged the transition from facing opponents with one-handed backhands to the steady and solid two-handed backhand that Djokovic possesses. Nonetheless, he pointed out a crucial mental edge that Alcaraz possesses over his recent rivals.

He also highlighted the Spaniard's lack of prior encounters with Djokovic. Alcaraz has faced the Serbian only once before, in Madrid last year, where he emerged victorious en route to winning the title.

"So many of these young guys, they come in with a lot of skeletons, facing Novak. He doesn't. He just played him that one time last year in Madrid, got through it, and then amazingly, won the tournament," Gilbert said.

Gilbert expressed caution against placing excessive significance on Alcaraz's 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) victory against Djokovic last year. He attributed that result to the faster surface and higher altitude in Madrid.

Gilbert opined that clay is considered a neutral surface for both players and stated that Alcaraz excels the most on hardcourts. However, he drew a comparison between Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, noting their shared ability to handle Djokovic's formidable shots.

"Djokovic is playing a guy that, just like in Rafa on this surface, he could play well and still lose. I would say Alcaraz has a big, big offense where he can hurt you with one shot, and Djoker can string you four balls, which can burn your lungs," he added.

Djokovic closes in on Roger Federer's Grand Slam semifinals record

2023 French Open - Day Ten

Novak Djokovic has secured a spot in the semifinals of Roland Garros for the 12th time in his illustrious career. He finds himself on the verge of matching Roger Federer's record for the most Grand Slam semifinals, a feat achieved by the Swiss maestro at the Australian Open in 2020.

In the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, Djokovic turned the tables on Karen Khachanov, emerging victorious 6-4, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4. He faced a challenging situation early on as he struggled to find his footing in the first two sets.

However, displaying his exceptional skills, Djokovic produced a near-flawless performance in the tie-break, leaving his opponent with no response and leveling the match with an impressive 7-0 win.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes