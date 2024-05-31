"Just not normal";"Promotes such toxic behaviour" - Fans concerned by Andrey Rublev's "self-destructive mentality" after shock French Open 3R loss

Andrey Rublev's repeated rage-filled outbursts during his shock third-round loss to Matteo Arnaldi at the 2024 French Open have left fans concerned. The Russian, who was the No. 6 seed in the men's singles draw at the Claycourt Major, was stunned 6(6)-7, 2-6, 4-6, by the 23-year-old Italian.

Rublev has, on multiple occasions in the past, lost his cool completely on the court, particularly during and after losses. This time around against Arnaldi was no different.

The Russian smashed his racket against his knee and on the court, kicked out at his chair, and argued vehemently with the chair umpire as well after a line call went against him. At one point, it even appeared as if he was in tears and trying to hide it by pulling his shirt over his face.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were gripped with worry for the World No. 6 after witnessing the troubling scenes. One set of fans opined that Rublev needs psychiatric help.

"I feel like now and then I'll think Andrey Rublev has managed to get help for his self-destructive mentality and then one bad day comes along and it's back to square one. Really hope he gets the help he requires for his long-term wellbeing," one fan wrote.

"Me too. He is a nice guy, he deserves to play with inner peace," another fan commented, echoing the previous fan's sentiments.

"Rublev needs to visit sports psychologist ASAP. This is not healthy," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans expressed worry for those who idolize Rublev, particularly the Russian's young fans, who may not realize the gravity of their idol's frequent on-court outbursts.

"There needs to come a point where there has to be some mental health assessment that players have to pass to go on court because this promotes such toxic behaviour and his fans are young and impressionable, they defend him. It’s dangerous," wrote one fan.

"Tennis people like to talk a lot abt role models but is the ATP not concerned about 1) the welfare of andrey rublev and 2) the impact his behaviour might have on young athletes," commented another fan.

"This is just not normal behavior," yet another fan weighed in.

Nick Kyrgios was shocked by a similar outburst from Andrey Rublev at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Andrey Rublev during his 2024 French Open third-round encounter against Matteo Arnaldi

After suffering a 5-7, 2-6 loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the second leg of round-robin matches at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, Andrey Rublev vented his frustrations by smashing his racket against his knee, leaving it bloody in the process.

Nick Kyrgios, who covered the prestigious year-end event as a part of the Tennis Channel team, expressed his shock at the incident. Kyrgios, despite having had several on-court outbursts of his own over the years, opined that he had never done something as "crazy" as what Rublev did.

"I mean, from someone who doesn’t hold their composure pretty well, like myself, this is crazy. I’ve never done that, to be honest. I mean, he needs a knee. He needs to move. I hope he’s all right for his next match. Let me say that much," Kyrgios said at the time.