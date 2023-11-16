"This is crazy" - Nick Kyrgios weighs in on Andrey Rublev's on-court meltdown during ATP Finals loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Nick Kyrgios recently shared his thoughts on Andrey Rublev’s 'bloody' meltdown during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the second round-robin match at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Kyrgios is known for his outspoken and controversial personality on and off the court, but even he was shocked by Rublev’s violent outburst at the ATP Finals on Wednesday. The Russian, ranked No. 5 in the world, lost his composure and his match against the Spaniard in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

In the process, he also injured himself by smashing his racket into his left knee several times, drawing blood and gasps from the crowd in Turin, Italy. The 26-year-old currently holds the last position in the group standings, having now lost both of his round-robin matches and the chance to qualify for the semifinals. He will now face Alexander Zverev in his final group match on Saturday.

Kyrgios, who joined Tennis Channel as an analyst for the year-end event, did not hold back his criticism of Rublev’s behavior, calling it "crazy".

"I mean, from someone who doesn’t hold their composure pretty well, like myself, this is crazy. I’ve never done that, to be honest. I mean, he needs a knee. He needs to move. I hope he’s all right for his next match. Let me say that much," Kyrgios said on air.

Nick Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon Championships final and won the Australian Open doubles title last year, is no stranger to controversy himself. He has been fined and suspended several times for his on-court antics, such as throwing chairs, smashing rackets, and verbally abusing umpires and opponents.

The Aussie is out of action due to injury and has only participated in one match this season at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, where he lost to Yibing Wu in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios leads Andrey Rublev 2-1 in head-to-head record

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios has a positive head-to-head record against Andrey Rublev. The two players have faced each other three times on the ATP tour, with the former winning two matches and the latter winning one.

The first encounter between Kyrgios and Rublev was at the 2018 Moscow Open, where the Aussie prevailed in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The second match was at the 2019 US Open, where the Russian turned the tables and defeated Kyrgios in straight sets, 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-3.

Their most recent clash was at the 2022 Miami Open, where Kyrgios dominated the match and routed Rublev, 6-3, 6-0.

Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev have contrasting styles of play. The Aussie is known for his flamboyant and unpredictable game, with a powerful serve, a variety of shots, and a knack for entertaining the crowd. Meanwhile, Rublev is a more consistent and aggressive baseliner, with a strong forehand, a solid backhand, and a high-intensity level.