“Just have Roger Federer f**king walk out with Rafael Nadal”: Andy Roddick imagines Spaniard retiring by playing doubles with Swiss at Laver Cup 2024

Former tennis pro Andy Roddick wants Rafael Nadal to bid farewell to tennis by playing doubles with Roger Federer at the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin after the Spaniard recently signed up for the event.

The 2024 Laver Cup will be held from September 20-22 this year at the Uber Arena in Germany's capital city, Berlin. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev have already signed up to lead Team Europe at the tournament, whereas Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul are set to represent Team World.

Nadal has confirmed that he will be joining Team Europe's squad in Berlin. It will be the Spaniard's fourth appearance at the Laver Cup overall and first since he paired up with Federer in 2022 in the Swiss' farewell match. The two locked horns with Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe and ended up on the wrong side of a 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 scoreline.

In a recent episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, Andy Roddick floated the idea of Federer returning the favor at this year's event by turning up for a doubles match alongside the 22-time Grand Slam champion without a preannouncement. He said:

"If Roger shows up, I almost hope like he could just pass off practices like I just wanted to hit my friend again. And then, don’t announce the lineups, just have him f**king walk out with Rafa. Can you imagine? I have goosebumps just talking about it right now.

"If I see those two just cruise down for another hit, oh my god, how good that would be. I had not thought about it yet."

"This is full bullsh*t fandom speculation" - Andy Roddick on teasing a Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer reunion at Laver Cup 2024

Further during the same episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, Andy Roddick clarified his idea of seeing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer reunite at the 2024 Laver Cup is "full bullsh*t fandom speculation", saying (at 6:18):

"I say something in this show, they’re normally based in some sort of conversation experience knowing the characters we’re talking about, knowing their instincts, knowing what makes them tick, this is full bullsh*t fandom speculation."

He, however, didn't deny the probability completely as he continued:

"I wouldn’t bet on it, also, it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing that I’ve seen in the history of the world so I don’t think it will happen. But you don’t know."

As of now, Rafael Nadal is in Spain preparing for his first-round match against Darwin Blanch at the 2024 Madrid Masters.

