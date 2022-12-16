"Just as Roger Federer is a one-off, this is also very special" - Dutch soccer legend likens Lionel Messi to Swiss tennis great

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten believes Lionel Messi is as special as Roger Federer. Van Basten, who is regarded as one of the all-time greats himself, suggested that the Swiss tennis great is the kind of athlete that comes along once in a lifetime before putting Messi in the same league as the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Federer is widely regarded as the tennis 'GOAT' and many who have played against him, let alone watched him play, were often left in awe by his skills on the court. Similarly, Messi is also a favorite in the 'GOAT debate' in soccer.

The Argentine soccer legend recently produced another spellbinding performance in his team's FIFA World Cup semifinal victory against Croatia and has played a huge role in Argentina's run to the final. Speaking during a show on NOS Sport, Marco van Basten opened up about the legacies of Federer and Messi in their respective sports.

"We should all be happy that we can experience this (Lionel Messi's performance). You don't often see something like this. Just as Roger Federer is a one-off, this is also very special," Van Basten said, according to Voetbal International.

The two sporting legends share a mutual respect and the Swiss great once lavished praise on the Argentine. Interestingly, he also expressed his wish to see Messi lift the World Cup trophy with Argentina and that could come true this weekend as Messi's Argentina will face France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

"People really look up to him. I think he's one of the greatest that ever probably played. I really enjoy seeing him play and I wish for him that he can either win the World Cup or something with his country Argentina," the Swiss maestro said to CNN back in 2016.

Lionel Messi hailed "genius" Roger Federer for legendary tennis career after Swiss great's retirement announcement

When Roger Federer announced his retirement ahead of the Laver Cup back in September, Lionel Messi shared a special message of tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, calling him "a genius" and expressing his regret at not being able to see the Swiss great play on the tour ever again.

Messi took to social media to share a majestic image of the Swiss player serving during a match at Wimbledon and posted a touching message of respect for him.

"A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, @rogerfederer," Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion reacted to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's message, thanking the "special" player for his kind words.

"Thank you for your kind words. Stay special," the Swiss wrote in response.

