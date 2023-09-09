"Just salty he got beat by a 20-year-old" - Tennis fans react to Tommy Paul 'liking' Novak Djokovic's imitation of Ben Shelton at US Open

Novak Djokovic contained big-serving American Ben Shelton, broke his powerful serve five times, and eventually triumphed in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in the 2023 US Open semifinals despite a late resurgence by the 20-year-old unseeded player.

A year after he was unable to travel to the United States due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, the Serb is one victory away from a fourth title at Flushing Meadows and his 24th Grand Slam title overall. It is also his 10th US Open final and 36th Major final.

Following the match's conclusion, Djokovic grabbed everyone's attention with a phone-hanging gesture, something Shelton had done numerous times during the past fortnight.

Interestingly, an X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out that Ben Shelton's compatriot Tommy Paul has been liking all the 36-year-old's mimicking posts on social media.

It is worth mentioning that Shelton had previously defeated Paul in the fourth round of the 2023 edition of the New York Slam.

Tennis fans clearly found Tommy Paul's behavior hilarious, and they took to X to express their feelings.

According to one user, Paul is being "salty" because he was defeated by the 20-year-old in his first professional season on the ATP Tour.

"Tommy is just salty he got beat by a 20 year old in his first season on tour," the user wrote.

Another user stated that, while Ben Shelton has a bright future, he is "annoying" and "arrogant" on the court due to his youth. They also hoped that the American would grow out of his childish behavior.

"Lol they know. Shelton has a lot of promise and he had a great tournament. But he’s overly arrogant and downright annoying on the court. And the way he was pouting at the net as they shook hands was just childish. Hopefully just a symptom of his age and he grows out of it," the user tweeted.

Another account posted:

"Tommy Paul knows what's up! When the players themselves are vibing with Djokovic's hang-up move, you know it's a moment."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery" - Ben Shelton on Novak Djokovic's gesture

Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic pictured after their US Open semifinal match.

Ben Shelton spoke at a press conference following his defeat to Novak Djokovic about the Serb's imitation gesture toward him.

He said he didn't see his opponent's move until after the match, adding that mimicry was the "sincerest form of flattery."

"I didn't see it until after the match. You know, I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can't celebrate. You know, I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want," Shelton said.

"You know, as a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that's all I have to say about that (smiling)," he added.

The soon-to-be World No. 1 Djokovic will go head-to-head with his old rival Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday (September 10).

It was the Russian who thwarted Djokovic's chances at achieving the Calendar Slam in 2021, defeating him in straight sets in the final in New York.

