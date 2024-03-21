"Just say you want all tournaments to be played in US so you make more money" - USTA CEO backing Premier Tour using Carlos Alcaraz example annoys fans

The tennis community recently didn't take kindly to Carlos Alcaraz being used as an example in USTA CEO Lew Sherr's push for a 'Premier Tour', which aims to put the annual ATP and the WTA Tours under one umbrella.

The USTA Chief recently spoke to Sports Illustrated, detailing the crucial changes that will be sought-after in the four Grand Slams' proposal for a streamlined tour. According to their plan, ten elite events with a draw size of 96 players will be introduced for both men and women, with equal prize money for both.

Moreover, players are also promised a longer off-season, more rest in between tournaments, and a uniform venue for both tours' year-end championships. That being the case, only the top 100 players will be eligible for the Premier Tour, and those outside the top 100 will compete at lower-tier events organized on a 'developmental tour.'

Sherr, on his part, believes that the higher-ups are trying to solve the logistical issues that put a dampener on tennis fans' experience. He used Carlos Alcaraz as a case in point, arguing that his participation in the Latin American claycourt swing in February, which wasn't globally covered, didn't help tennis as a product.

"Fans have a hard time following the narrative," he told Sports Illustrated. "You might have six events in a given week. Why is Sinner playing in Rotterdam and Alcaraz is somewhere in South America?"

This scheme has been put on blast by tennis fans on social media. One fan insisted it was an elaborate attempt to ensure that tournament organizers of US-based events get an even bigger share of the sport's revenue.

"Just say you want all the tournaments to be played in the US so u make more money," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, stated that the USTA Chief's comments lacked foresight, as tennis does have a big market to tap into in South America.

"Somewhere in South America: Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. two of the largest cities in S.A. they just don't want the sport to have a crowd outside of Europe and North America and it shows," they wrote.

Another fan called Sherr's statement a "non-answer"

"What kind of a non-answer is this," they wrote.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal & other stars sign up for '6 Kings Slam' in Saudi Arabia

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic played an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia last year

The ATP Tour recently sold the licences of its men's rankings and the NextGen finals to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The men's governing body's Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, meanwhile, has also reportedly offered $2 billion to PIF for a uniform tennis tour in exchange for a 1000-level event in Saudi Arabia.

Tje Middle-Eastern country recently finalized their 'Six Kings Slam', which will see Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune compete in an exhibition tournament in mid-October this year.

Last December, the tennis leg of the Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia's annual sports festival, organized the inaugural Riyadh Season Tennis Cup. Carlos Alcaraz reigned supreme at the exhibition event, defeating his archrival Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.