Saudi Arabia makes massive $2 billion offer for combined ATP-WTA tennis tour in exchange for new Masters 1000 event in January: Reports

According to new reports, the PIF (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund) has decided to make roads in tennis by offering a massive $2 billion bid for a combined men's and women's tour. In exchange, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will get to host a new Masters 1000 event in January.

As reported by the Telegraph on Tuesday, ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi held a discussion with the organizers of the Masters events in Indian Wells, where he briefed them on the offer. The offer - $1 billion each for the ATP and the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) - is rumored to come with a 90-day deadline.

If the deal is accepted, Saudi Arabia will host a Masters 1000 event to herald the new year. As per the reports, the merger is being strongly opposed by Tennis Australia, the host of the Australian Open, as the opening week slot is currently held by them to organize the United Cup.

With the United Cup being used as a warm-up event to the season's first Grand Slam, the tournament witnessed significant participation in 2024, with the likes of WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek, ATP No. 1 Novak Djokovic and others opting to play there. Australia also holds a number of ATP 250 events during the time in Adelaide and Brisbane, where the likes of Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov were in action this time around.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that the ATP recently entered into a deal with the PIF, wherein they take over as the naming partner of the rankings as well as becoming a partner at six major tournaments across the season, including the ATP Finals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis