"People think Rafael Nadal has sold himself to money" - Spaniard opens up about criticism over participation in Saudi Arabia's 'sportswashing'

Rafael Nadal has finally broken his silence over the recent criticism directed at him over his participation in Saudi Arabia's 'sportswashing' programme.

Earlier this year, Nadal was named the Saudi Tennis Federation's ambassador, and it was also reported that he had plans to start an academy in the country. This led to the Spaniard being aggressively called out by fans, with many sharing their disappointment over his willingness to endorse Saudi Arabia despite its long-standing history of human rights violations.

In light of that, the 22-time Grand Slam champion opened up about the endeavor in an interview on the LaSexta program 'El Objective.' Nadal started by admitting that he understood why people were of the opinion that he had sold himself to money.

At the same time, he was of the belief that Saudi Arabia did not need him to wash its image and that it was logical that the entire world was moving towards it considering it only recently opened up to the world.

Rafael Nadal also added that there were a lot of improvements that stood to be made in Saudi Arabia, which he expected will happen in the years to come. In case it did not, the Mallorcan conceded that he will have no qualms admitting that he was wrong to think so in the first place.

"I don't think Saudi Arabia needs me to wash any image. It is a country that has opened up to the world and it is a country with great potential, okay? Therefore, it is logical that the world is going there and the feeling is that everything is bought with money and that now Rafa has also sold himself to money. I understand that people think that, of course they do,” Nadal said, in quotes collected by Cade Naser.

"Are there things that need to be improved today? Without a doubt. It is a country that is very behind in many things, it has recently opened. If the country does not achieve the evolution that I believe it needs to follow in the next 10-15 years, I will tell you that I was completely wrong," he added.

"I believe that I will have the freedom to be able to work with the values that I believe" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, during the interview, made it clear that for now, he believes Saudi Arabia will allow him the freedom to work with his own values. If they do not, however, the Spaniard promised that he will admit he made a mistake in partnering with the country to begin with.

"I believe that I will have the freedom to be able to work with the values that I believe I have to work on and that are correct. If it doesn't happen, I will tell you that I made a mistake and that I was wrong." Nadal said.

Among those who have offered their support to Rafael Nadal in this situation is countryman Carlos Alcaraz, who believed the Spaniard's presence will only boost the growth of tennis in Saudi Arabia.

"[Nadal] has signed as an ambassador of tennis in a country that is developing and opening up to the world of sport. Who better than Rafa to promote tennis in places where perhaps it was never played before?" Alcaraz said.

