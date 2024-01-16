"Was the biggest Rafael Nadal fan but I'm crying now, sold himself for oil money" - Spaniard becoming Saudi Tennis Federation's ambassador upsets fans

Rafael Nadal has sparked criticism from tennis fans over his decision to become the ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF). Nadal also revealed his plans to launch a new Rafa Nadal Academy in the Kingdom, which will offer world-class facilities, coaching, and education for talented players.

The Spaniard, who is currently recovering from a hip injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open, announced his new role on Monday, January 15.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he was excited to be part of the growth and progress of tennis in Saudi Arabia, and that he wanted to help the sport grow far and wide across the world.

"Everywhere you look in Saudi Arabia, you can see growth and progress and I’m excited to be part of that," Nadal said in a press release (via Saudi Tennis Federation). "I continue to play tennis as I love the game. But beyond playing I want to help the sport grow far and wide across the world and in Saudi there is real potential."

"The kids here today are looking to the future and have a real passion for all sports. If I can help them pick up a racquet or simply get fit and enjoy the benefits of healthy living, then I’ll be happy to have made a difference," he added.

However, many fans have expressed their disappointment at Nadal for associating himself with a regime that has been widely condemned for its human rights violations.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s announcement comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is trying to bolster its image and reputation by hosting and investing in various sporting events, such as football, boxing, golf, and tennis.

However, these efforts have been accused of being a form of “sportswashing”, a term largely used by rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (h/t the Guardian). It refers to the use of spending big on sporting events to divert attention from a country’s poor human rights record and to gain legitimacy and acceptance from the international community.

Many fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the Spaniard’s deal with Saudi Arabia, and most of them have been negative. Some fans have accused the former World No. 1 of selling out for money, betraying his values, and being complicit in the Saudi regime’s alleged crimes.

One fan wrote:

"I was the biggest Nadal fan ever. But I'm crying in my room right now knowing that he isn't the good guy which I thought he was. He sold himself for some oil money. I cannot go back to being the young kid who lived his wins like they were his own. It's over. I'm done with him."

Another fan chimed in:

"I understand that the Saudi infiltration of tennis (and all sports) is pretty much an inevitability, but doing *active PR* for the regime is just something else."

A third fan wrote:

"It's grim when even image-aware and generally cautious superstars like Rafa fall for Saudi money."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

A look at Rafael Nadal's performance at the 2024 Brisbane International

The Spaniard at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal has made a successful comeback to tennis after a year-long absence due to a hip injury. He reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Brisbane International, where he was defeated by local player Jordan Thompson in a thrilling three-setter.

The Spaniard, who received a wildcard for the ATP 250 event, started his campaign with a 7-5, 6-1, win over 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem, who came through the qualifying rounds. He then defeated Jason Kubler, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, the 37-year-old faced current World No. 47 Jordan Thompson, who had also beaten him in the first round of the doubles in Brisbane. The Aussie defeated the Spaniard, 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3, in front of a raucous home crowd.

Rafael Nadal tore his muscle in his left hip during the quarterfinal match and was visibly struggling on the court. This injury later forced him to withdraw from the upcoming Australian Open, where he won two titles (2009, 2022).

