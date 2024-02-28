Saudi Arabia strengthens hold on tennis following Rafael Nadal involvement, signs new multi-year deal with ATP

ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, have announced a significant multi-year strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The new deal will see PIF become the official naming partner of the men's rankings. They will also become partners at six ATP tournaments — the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin and the Next Gen ATP Finals staged in Jeddah along with the events in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, and Beijing.

In a press release, ATP announced that the PIF will aid in developing and unlocking opportunities for young players. PIF will also contribute to ATP's plan to focus on unity, enhancing fan experiences and leveraging growth opportunities.

"Our strategic partnership with PIF marks a major moment for tennis. It's a shared commitment to propel the future of the sport. With PIF's dedication to the next generation - fostering innovation and creating opportunities for all - the stage is set for a transformative new period of progress," ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said in a statement.

The latest news comes hot on the heels of Rafael Nadal, being announced as an ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is expected to help nurture and plan the development of youngsters in the sport and increase the interest in tennis among the country’s population.

Saudi Arabia has been slowly investing in tennis in recent months. In August, the ATP announced that the Next Gen Finals will be held in Jeddah until 2027. They also increased the prize money for the event to a record $2 million.

On the women's side, there have been rumors of the Gulf Country potentially hosting the WTA Finals, which has drawn mixed reactions from all corners. Tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have made their objections clear, writing a scathing letter to WTA CEO Steve Simon, voicing their concerns.

Rafael Nadal defends his new Saudi Arabia role after widespread criticism

Rafael Nadal

After news of Rafael Nadal being named the Saudi Tennis Federation's ambassador became public knowledge, fans criticized him for the move and expressed their disapproval over his willingness to endorse the country despite its long-standing history of human rights violations.

The Spaniard recently addressed the same, admitting that he understood why people were unhappy with the news. He defended his move by stating that Saudi Arabia did not need him to give its image a makeover.

"I don't think Saudi Arabia needs me to wash any image. It is a country that has opened up to the world and it is a country with great potential, okay? Therefore, it is logical that the world is going there and the feeling is that everything is bought with money and that now Rafa has also sold himself to money. I understand that people think that, of course they do," Nadal said, in quotes collected by Cade Naser.

"Are there things that need to be improved today? Without a doubt. It is a country that is very behind in many things, it has recently opened. If the country does not achieve the evolution that I believe it needs to follow in the next 10-15 years, I will tell you that I was completely wrong," he added.

Meanwhile, tennis commentator Craig Shapiro recently claimed that Rafael Nadal's new deal helped wipe out the 'huge debt' the Spaniard's tennis academy in Mallorca was facing.

