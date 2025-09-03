  • home icon
"Just stupid and thoughtless" - Fans slam John McEnroe's 'sexist' comments towards elderly female staff at US Open during Djokovic vs Fritz

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Sep 03, 2025 21:00 GMT
John McEnroe receives hate for distasteful comment during Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz
John McEnroe receives hate for distasteful comment during Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz - Image Source: Getty

John McEnroe came under fire during Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz's quarterfinal clash at the 2025 US Open. Fans pointed out that the American launched 'thoughtless' and 'sexist' derogatory remarks towards a female staff member during the match and called him out.

Djokovic and Fritz put up an extraordinary show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, September 2, where the Serb won 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and racked up records by qualifying for his 14th US Open semifinal. With this, he booked himself for another titanic clash against Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

McEnroe, who is leading the ESPN broadcasting team for the New York Slam alongside Chris Evert, seemingly poked fun at an elderly woman who delivered restrung racquets during the match. He, along with his co-commentator Chris Fowler, allegedly remarked “good time for her age group” and “thank you, grandma” while she was caught on camera, which infuriated fans.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"I was watching at that time and thought their comments on the woman’s age were bulls*it. She was doing her job and they felt the need to be patronizing and somewhat sexist. I don’t expect much from McEnroe but Chris Fowler should know better," wrote a fan.
"Regardless of whether or not you think people are being too sensitive, it was still a stupid comment for him to make. That was why the other commentators were silent for a moment before trying to figure out what to say next. It was just stupid and thoughtless," posted another.
"I think it was really rude and in bad taste. The woman was doing her job and she was being mocked. I don’t get the humor," stated one.
"McEnroe was for sure mocking her, and Fowler made him feel bad so Johnny added the grandpa bit. He's a d*ck," a fan posted.
"It was brutal tonight. Couldn’t tell there was actually a match happening at times with them just rambling," another wrote.

John McEnroe also poked fun at Novak Djokovic during the match.

John McEnroe jokes about Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open deportation saga

John McEnroe teased Novak Djokovic during his quarterfinal match at the US Open by bringing up his 2022 Australian Open deportation incident. The Serb's visa was cancelled as he couldn't adhere to the country's policy on the COVID-19 vaccination.

While the 24-time Grand Slam title winner was tied 2-2 in the fourth set of the match, McEnroe said that he was "tossed out of the country" while discussing the COVID-19 incident.

Earlier this year, Djokovic gave John McEnroe a strong reply when his Australian Open MTO was critiqued by the former ATP star.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
