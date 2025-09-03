"Just stupid and thoughtless" - Fans slam John McEnroe's 'sexist' comments towards elderly female staff at US Open during Djokovic vs Fritz

John McEnroe came under fire during Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz's quarterfinal clash at the 2025 US Open. Fans pointed out that the American launched 'thoughtless' and 'sexist' derogatory remarks towards a female staff member during the match and called him out.Djokovic and Fritz put up an extraordinary show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, September 2, where the Serb won 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and racked up records by qualifying for his 14th US Open semifinal. With this, he booked himself for another titanic clash against Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.McEnroe, who is leading the ESPN broadcasting team for the New York Slam alongside Chris Evert, seemingly poked fun at an elderly woman who delivered restrung racquets during the match. He, along with his co-commentator Chris Fowler, allegedly remarked “good time for her age group” and “thank you, grandma” while she was caught on camera, which infuriated fans.New low for ESPN commentary byu/Salty-Pineapple2599 intennisHere are some of the fan reactions:&quot;I was watching at that time and thought their comments on the woman’s age were bulls*it. She was doing her job and they felt the need to be patronizing and somewhat sexist. I don’t expect much from McEnroe but Chris Fowler should know better,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Regardless of whether or not you think people are being too sensitive, it was still a stupid comment for him to make. That was why the other commentators were silent for a moment before trying to figure out what to say next. It was just stupid and thoughtless,&quot; posted another.&quot;I think it was really rude and in bad taste. The woman was doing her job and she was being mocked. I don’t get the humor,&quot; stated one.&quot;McEnroe was for sure mocking her, and Fowler made him feel bad so Johnny added the grandpa bit. He's a d*ck,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;It was brutal tonight. Couldn’t tell there was actually a match happening at times with them just rambling,&quot; another wrote.John McEnroe also poked fun at Novak Djokovic during the match.John McEnroe jokes about Novak Djokovic's 2022 Australian Open deportation sagaJohn McEnroe teased Novak Djokovic during his quarterfinal match at the US Open by bringing up his 2022 Australian Open deportation incident. The Serb's visa was cancelled as he couldn't adhere to the country's policy on the COVID-19 vaccination.While the 24-time Grand Slam title winner was tied 2-2 in the fourth set of the match, McEnroe said that he was &quot;tossed out of the country&quot; while discussing the COVID-19 incident.Earlier this year, Djokovic gave John McEnroe a strong reply when his Australian Open MTO was critiqued by the former ATP star.