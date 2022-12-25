"Just want to keep being consistent" - Iga Swiatek aims to continue dream run in 2023 after epic 2022 season

Iga Swiatek is proud of her incredible and historic 2022 season, during which she won eight titles including two Grand Slams, produced a 37-match winning streak at one stage, and also dominated the rankings. However, the World No. 1 is far from satisfied. Swiatek declared her intention to keep up that consistency in the 2023 season, which is just around the corner.

Swiatek got back into a competitive frame of mind at the World Tennis League in Dubai this past week, winning three of her four matches at the exhibition event. Her 2023 season officially kicks off at next week's United Cup before she bids for her maiden Australian Open title.

While the Polish superstar wants to keep the positivity going from her run in 2022 come next season, she believes it is important not to dwell on it too much. Swiatek has chosen not to set specific goals for 2023 right away and is just focused on starting from where she left off in 2022.

"My main goal is to continue what I’ve been doing last year and not really come back to all these matches that I played, because that may really kind of make me lazy," Iga Swiatek told The National at the end of her World Tennis League campaign.

"But still focus on just the next one and remember that in tennis anything can happen in any tournament. I just want to keep being consistent. But the specific goals I think they’re going to come when I’m going to be closer to the tournament," Swiatek added.

At the same time, the two-time French Open champion is aware that she is currently in a situation that she has not experienced in the past, having to start a new season on the back of an extremely successful one. While she wants to emulate her performances of 2022 in the new year, she believes it will be important for her to take a slightly different approach.

"It’s kind of weird because I’ve never been in such a situation where I had such a great season. So for sure I need to approach next year a little bit differently," the Polish player added.

"Rivalry is welcome" - Iga Swiatek looks forward to challenges from other players in 2023

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 World Tennis League.

While Iga Swiatek did face some challenging situations last season that she overcame with flying colors, her level was still a cut above everyone else on the tour.

She is aware that the likes of World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and many others will now be inspired to come at her in 2023 and end her dominance, and the Pole is ready for the challenge. Swiatek does not mind being pushed to the limit as she believes it will only make her a better player.

"I think we all need somebody who is going to push ourselves to the limit," Iga Swiatek said.

"For sure rivalry is welcome, I can totally take a lot from that. So I think it’s great that we have so many people we can compete against," she added on the same.

Before becoming the undisputed best in the world at the moment, Swiatek herself was mainly focused on beating Ashleigh Barty, who was the most dominant player on tour in 2021 and at the start of 2022. The 21-year-old reflected on her learnings from following Barty closely and how it helped motivate her.

"It gave me a lot of motivation last season when I played against Ash (Barty) in Adelaide. For the next couple of months, before she retired, my main goal was to learn how to play against her a little bit and maybe be able to beat her," Iga Swiatek explained.

