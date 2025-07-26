"Just not worth it anymore" - Eugenie Bouchard reveals truth behind her decision to retire from professional tennis in Montreal

Eugenie Bouchard opened up about the reason she decided to bid adieu to tennis. Bouchard, one of the most decorated Canadian tennis players ever, announced her decision on July 16, 2025.
Bouchard began playing tennis at the tender age of 5 at Tennis Canada’s National Training Centre in Montreal, and turned pro in 2009. The former World No. 5 went on to show her incredible talent as a junior in 2012 by winning the girls' title. Two years later, she stunned the tennis world by reaching the Wimbledon finals at the age of 20. In the same year, she also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.
With this feat, Bouchard became the first Canadian-born player to represent the nation in a singles Grand Slam final. The incredible run helped her achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 5. After dedicating her whole life to tennis, Bouchard stated it no longer felt worth it. She highlighted how, through tennis, she experienced both highs and lows, similar to those in real life.
“It just takes so much dedication, sacrifice, and dedicating your entire life to have a chance to make it,” Bouchard said. “That’s something I have done my whole life thus far. For me, at a certain point, that’s just not worth it anymore." (via wtatennis.com)
Bouchard will compete in her last event at the 2025 Canadian Open (National Bank Open), held at the IGA Stadium in Montreal from July 26 to August 7, 2025.
Eugenie Bouchard explains the impact of tennis and pickleball on each other for her
Although Eugenie Bouchard has announced her retirement from tennis, she is far from stepping away from the world of sports. The Canadian is making her mark in the world of pickleball and is frequently seen making appearances at competitions. In an interview with AP News, she opened up about how the two sports complement each other for her.
“I’m on center court,” Bouchard said. "Not because of my skill level in pickleball but because of what I achieved in tennis and what I’m bringing over from tennis to the pickleball world."
“I didn’t like it at first because I was losing and I felt uncomfortable and awkward on the pickleball court. It was like, ‘Put me on the last court so no one sees the train wreck that’s about to happen.’ But I’ve slowly found my footing.”
Eugenie Bouchard started her Professional Pickleball Association Tour in 2023 at the US Open.