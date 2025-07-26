"Just not worth it anymore" - Eugenie Bouchard reveals truth behind her decision to retire from professional tennis in Montreal

Eugenie Bouchard opened up about the reason she decided to bid adieu to tennis. Bouchard, one of the most decorated Canadian tennis players ever, announced her decision on July 16, 2025.

Ad

Bouchard began playing tennis at the tender age of 5 at Tennis Canada’s National Training Centre in Montreal, and turned pro in 2009. The former World No. 5 went on to show her incredible talent as a junior in 2012 by winning the girls' title. Two years later, she stunned the tennis world by reaching the Wimbledon finals at the age of 20. In the same year, she also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Ad

Trending

With this feat, Bouchard became the first Canadian-born player to represent the nation in a singles Grand Slam final. The incredible run helped her achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 5. After dedicating her whole life to tennis, Bouchard stated it no longer felt worth it. She highlighted how, through tennis, she experienced both highs and lows, similar to those in real life.

“It just takes so much dedication, sacrifice, and dedicating your entire life to have a chance to make it,” Bouchard said. “That’s something I have done my whole life thus far. For me, at a certain point, that’s just not worth it anymore." (via wtatennis.com)

Ad

Bouchard will compete in her last event at the 2025 Canadian Open (National Bank Open), held at the IGA Stadium in Montreal from July 26 to August 7, 2025.

Eugenie Bouchard explains the impact of tennis and pickleball on each other for her

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during the WTA 1000 National Bank Open in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo via Getty Images)

Although Eugenie Bouchard has announced her retirement from tennis, she is far from stepping away from the world of sports. The Canadian is making her mark in the world of pickleball and is frequently seen making appearances at competitions. In an interview with AP News, she opened up about how the two sports complement each other for her.

Ad

“I’m on center court,” Bouchard said. "Not because of my skill level in pickleball but because of what I achieved in tennis and what I’m bringing over from tennis to the pickleball world."

“I didn’t like it at first because I was losing and I felt uncomfortable and awkward on the pickleball court. It was like, ‘Put me on the last court so no one sees the train wreck that’s about to happen.’ But I’ve slowly found my footing.”

Eugenie Bouchard started her Professional Pickleball Association Tour in 2023 at the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More