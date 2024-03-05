Eugenie Bouchard made a surprising confession on a recent episode of CBC's Family Feud Canada. Bouchard admitted that she had a chance to hang out with her ‘crush’ Justin Bieber after playing a charity tennis match with him, but she declined because she had a boyfriend at the time.

Bouchard, currently ranked No. 303 in the world, appeared on the popular game show on Friday, March 1, along with her siblings William and Beatrice, her cousin Celeste, and her ex-boyfriend Ryan Shepherd. They competed against the Watsons, who were the returning champions.

In 2015, Bouchard and Bieber teamed up for a doubles match at Will Ferrell’s 11th annual Desert Smash event in La Quinta, California, which raised money for Ferrell's charity which provides scholarships for cancer survivors.

Bouchard revealed what happened after the match in a recent episode on Family Feud Canada. The 30-year-old said that after the match, Bieber asked her to hang out later, but she declined because she was in a relationship with someone.

The 2014 Wimbledon Championship finalist joked that she deserved the "Girlfriend of the Century Award" for being faithful. She also light-heartedly said that Bieber was not very good at tennis.

"We played a tennis match for charity, and he asked me to hang out later, but I had a boyfriend, so I said no. And I believe I deserve Girlfriend of the Century Award," Bouchard said, drawing laughs from the audience and her family.

The Bouchards dominated Watsons by a score of 456 to 78, and will now compete in the fast money round which will air on March 4 (via Dailyhive.com)

Eugenie Bouchard's current boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook shares a beach day memory as he celebrates Canadian's birthday

Eugenie Bouchard at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

On February 25, Eugenie Bouchard received birthday wishes from her current boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, as she turned 30.

The Canadian tennis star and the 28-year-old model and actor made their relationship official in September 2023, when Bouchard shared a photo and a video of them cuddling at a restaurant by the beach in Miami.

"Baby boy," Bouchard wrote in an Instagram post.

Brinkley-Cook is the son of renowned supermodel and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley. Brinkley-Cook is following in his mother’s footsteps, as he is also a model and an aspiring actor who has been in some independent films.

To mark Bouchard's 30th birthday, Brinkley-Cook shared a romantic beach day memory on social media, capturing a sweet moment with a cheek kiss.

"Happy birthday princess" followed by a heart emoji.

Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend's Instagram story