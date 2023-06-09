Karen Khachanov attends Beyonce's World Tour in Barcelona following French Open exit

Russian tennis star Karen Khachanov attended a Beyoncé concert in Barcelona on Thursday, June 8.

Khachanov, who is ranked World No. 11, had a tough quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Tuesday. He lost in four sets to the Serbian, who is chasing a record-extending 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title.

Despite the defeat, Khachanov showed his fighting spirit and gave Djokovic a hard time on the clay court.

After the match, Khachanov flew to Barcelona to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which is her first solo tour in six years. The tour is in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022 and received critical acclaim and commercial success.

Khachanov posted a video on his Instagram story of Beyoncé performing her hits at the Olímpic Lluis Companys Stadium.

Khachanov is next scheduled to compete at the Halle Open in Germany.

Karen Khachanov says Rafael Nadal's countless French Open titles helped make it one of his favorite tournaments

Karen Khachanov is in awe of Rafael Nadal's dominance at the French Open

Karen Khachanov, who made it to the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open, recently shared why he loves Roland Garros so much.

The French Open has been the domain of Rafael Nadal for many years. The Spaniard has won the clay court Major a record 14 times since his debut in 2005, earning him the nickname “King of Clay.” Nadal is absent from the 2023 edition, which is the first time he has skipped Roland Garros since he started playing there.

Meanwhile, Khachanov defeated Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis in the third round of the ongoing tournament. The Russian won 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5) against his opponent. Khachanov’s best performance at Roland Garros was in 2019 when he reached the last eight.

Last year, Khachanov made it to the fourth round, where he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz.

In a post-match interview, the Russian said that Roland Garros was one of his favorite Grand Slams because he grew up watching Nadal’s amazing feats at the event. Khachanov also humorously said that he ran out of fingers while counting Nadal’s French Open titles.

“This was one of my favorite Grand Slam tournaments growing up, seeing Rafa, Rafa, Rafa, Rafa, Rafa… You know, I don’t have enough fingers (laughs),” Karen Khachanov said.

Khachanov has played against Nadal eight times on the tour but has never won a match against him. They first met at Wimbledon in 2017.

Their most recent clash was at the 2022 Australian Open, where Nadal prevailed 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

