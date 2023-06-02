2023 Australian Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov recently revealed the reason behind Roland Garros being one of his favorite Grand Slam tournaments.

Over the years, Rafael Nadal has made a name for himself in the French capital. Since his debut in 2005, the Spaniard has won the French Open title a record 14 times and has earned the title "King of Clay." The 2023 edition is also the first Roland Garros the former World No. 1 is missing since his debut.

Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov beat Australian wildcard entrant Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5) in the third round of the ongoing claycourt Major.

The Russian's best result at Roland Garros came back in 2019, when he reached the quarterfinals. Fighting for a place in the semifinals, Khachanov lost to Dominic Thiem in straight sets.

Last year, Khachanov reached the fourth round, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking to the media after beating Kokkinakis, the Russian revealed that Roland Garros was one of his favorite Grand Slams as he grew up watching Nadal's dominance at the tournament.

He also jokingly remarked that he falls short of fingers while counting the Spaniard's Roland Garros titles.

"This was one of my favorite Grand Slam tournaments growing up, seeing Rafa, Rafa, Rafa, Rafa, Rafa... You know, I don't have enough fingers (laughs)," Karen Khachanov said.

Khachanov has faced Nadal eight times on the tour, with the Spaniard enjoying a 100% record against the Russian. The duo met at 2017 Wimbledon for the first time. Their most recent encounter came at the 2022 Australian Open, where Nadal won 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Karen Khachanov will lock horns with Lorenzo Sonego in 4R of the French Open

2023 French Open - Day Six

Karen Khachanov will take on Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round of the Paris Major.

Khachanov has been denied an all-Russian clash against Andrey Rublev as the Italian rallied from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat Rublev 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 and qualify for the fourth round.

Khachanov and Sonego haven't faced each other since the 2019 Italian Open, where the Russian beat the Italian in the round of 64.

Khachanov currently leads their head-to-head record 2-1. Sonego's only win against the World No. 11 came in their second meet, at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters.

