Karen Khachanov reunites with son in time for his birthday after US Open semifinal run

Karen Khachanov was recently reunited with his son following his 2022 US Open semifinal run last week. Khachanov, who resides in Dubai with his family, made for a happy sight as he cradled his son after returning home from New York.

The 26-year-old shared a sweet picture of the two on social media.

“Reunited with my boy,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

The Russian made it in time for his son’s third birthday. Karen Khachanov married his childhood sweetheart Veronika Shkliaeva in 2016 and their first child, David, was born on September 14, 2019.

Although Khachanov is private about his personal life, he has shared a few precious moments of himself and his son with fans on social media.

Karen Khachanov secured a silver medal in men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He defeated Yoshihito Nishioka, James Duckworth, Diego Schwartzman, Ugo Humbert, and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the final before being outclassed by Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the battle for the Olympic gold.

After his podium finish, Khachanov shared an adorable picture of his son glued to the television as he was awarded the silver medal.

“My biggest support,” Khachanov wrote on his Instagram stories.

Karen Khachanov's son David relishes the moment as his father is awarded the silver medal

Karen Khachanov beat in-form Nick Kyrgios to make US Open semifinals

Karen Khachanov made it to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal after defeating the in-form Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open.

Citi Open champion Nick Kyrgios, who was riding high after his fourth-round victory over the-then World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev, fell to the Russian 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in a thrilling clash.

After his loss, the Australian was fined $14,000 for smashing his racquets.

Speaking about the incident, the former Paris Masters champion said that he did not immediately understand what had transpired, but empathized with Kyrgios about the painful loss.

"I mean, it's painful. I think it hurts for him or it would be the same for me if I would lose that match. It's never easy to lose five sets because you give your best, you give your self best throughout the whole match, then it's never easy to accept the defeat. To be honest, I didn't look at him after we (shook) hands. I saw after the racquets were flying. But I feel the pain for him, yeah," he said.

The Russian also got the better of 12th seed and reigning Montreal Masters champion Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets in the fourth round.

Khachanov was eventually dismissed by the new World No. 2 Casper Ruud in four sets in the semifinals.

