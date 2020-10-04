Karen Khachanov says self-belief is key ahead of Novak Djokovic clash

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's bid to win an 18th Grand Slam singles title will continue on Monday when the Serbian champ takes on 24-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the French Open in Paris. Djokovic scored a comfortable 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 win over Daniel Elahi Galan on Saturday and has looked in blistering form, dropping only 15 games in his first three rounds this week.

However, Novak Djokovic should expect a tougher match in his next round - from Karen Khachanov. The Russian has one win in four career meetings against the Serbian but this will be their first meeting on clay courts. Khachanov is seeded 15th in Paris and has had a much tougher path to the last 16 - needing four sets each to beat Jiri Vesely and the 20th seed Cristian Garin on the way.

A major talking point in the first week has been the weather conditions in Paris, and Khachanov also feels that heavier conditions equalize the chances for all players, and favour Novak Djokovic a lot more than rival Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic plays a backhand during his third-round win against Daniel Elahi Galan at the French Open

“Given the conditions, indeed, it equalizes the chances for all the players. It helps some players," Khacanov said according to WeLoveTennis. "These players feel less of the effects given to the balls, we play more in the court. I don't play like that on clay, but for a lot of players, it helps them. Usually, heavy conditions suit him (Djokovic) better than Rafa. We know, there is no secret. Even before, when it rains, we know that it is more difficult for Rafa than for Novak.”

If @DjokerNole wins #RolandGarros this year, he will become the first man in the Open era to SWEEP all four Grand Slam tournaments TWICE 🔥 🧹 pic.twitter.com/jfdNmlchKV — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) October 3, 2020

Karen Khachanov says self-belief is the most important thing ahead of his fourth-round clash against Novak Djokovic

The Russian also says that one of the keys to him winning against Novak Djokovic will be having self-belief in himself. "I think, first of all, to try to maintain the level needed for the most time possible. I think the most important thing for me to stay steady, to believe in myself, to believe in the game that I'm playing," Khachanov said.

Speaking about Djokovic, he also added: "He's playing good on all surfaces. He proved it many times. I'm just taking it one match at a time, try to show my best. I will fight for sure every point. I think I put everything together, my mind, mentality, game-wise. At the end of the day, it's all about emotions and how you deal with them during every match.”

Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates winning after match point in the final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Rolex Paris Masters in November 2018 in Paris, France

One thing that would help Khachanov is the fact that his one previous win over Novak Djokovic has come in Paris - in the final of the Paris Masters in 2018.

Llegó el primer Masters 1000 para el ruso Karen Khachanov



Derrotó a Novak Djokovic en la final de París por 7-5 y 6-4 🎾🏆 pic.twitter.com/UI6Zk9buhy — Edu Castillo (@edu_castillo) November 4, 2018

“Every new match is a new challenge, a new opportunity. Maybe mentally you know that you beat him in this particular match, for sure it gives you the confidence inside to know that you've done it already once at least," Khachanov said.