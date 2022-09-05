“I think the Wimbledon showed him what he's capable of” – Karen Khachanov on his US Open quarterfinal opponent Nick Kyrgios

Karen Khachanov spoke about the US Open quarterfinal clash with Nick Kyrgios in his press conference after his fourth-round win against Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday.

In his press conference, Karen Khachanov spoke about Nick Kyrgios before the outcome of the Daniil Medvedev-Nick Kyrgios match became known. Khachanov noted that Kyrgios has lately been a different version of himself and has been very professional.

“I mean, Nick said by himself that he doesn't recognize himself in a way how professional he is right now,” he said.

The Russian also credited Nick Kyrgios’ run at Wimbledon for his new-found perspective which fueled his winning ways.

“I think the Wimbledon showed him if he does the things like he does now which kind of level he has, what he's capable of. Obviously everybody knows that, the way he's serving,” he acknowledged.

Speaking about their upcoming US Open quarterfinal match-up, Karen Khachanov disclosed his strategy going into the encounter. He confidently voiced that during rallies, they will have equal chances.

“I think the thing would be the same for me, focus on serve, keep the serve. In rallies we have the same, equal chances. It will be always the question of how the point starts, with the serve and return,” Khachanov observed.

Nick Kyrgios is enjoying his best result at the US Open, reaching the final eight. The Australian caused one of the biggest upsets at this year's US Open by crushing World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round. Kyrgios dismantled the Russian in four sets to claim his fourth victory over the 26-year-old in their five encounters.

Karen Khachanov defeated two-time US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta to claim his quarterfinal spot. This was their ninth meeting and Khachanov claimed his sixth victory over the Spaniard in a thrilling five sets. Like Kyrgios, this is the furthest Khachanov has advanced at the US Open.

Speaking about his progress at Flushing Meadows, Khachanov asserted that he has recently maintained a great level of tennis. He expressed his desire to make deep runs in New York and was happy to reach the final eight for the first time.

“In US Open I wanted to do well. Also I felt like I was playing good level overall lately, since the second part of clay season. I was playing more consistent. I had better results, like reaching quarterfinals, semifinals. I wanted to do one more step to have bigger results. I'm right now in a good state of mind, good level of tennis. I'm really happy to reach first time quarterfinals here in New York,” he said.

Karen Khachanov and Nick Kyrgios set to meet for the 3rd time

Karen Khachanov and Nick Kyrgios have locked horns twice before. Both their encounters have gone to the deciding set. Kyrgios was the winner at the 2020 Australian Open after five grueling sets, four of which ended with tie-breaks. The score was settled in the fifth-set tie-break. Khachanov, meanwhile, sealed the victory in three sets at the 2019 Cincinnati Masters. Two of those sets went to tie-breaks as well.

Both players possess spectacular serving skills and the outcome of the contest will likely depend on the extended rallies and their mental and physical stamina.

The winner of this quarterfinal encounter will face either Casper Ruud or Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals.

