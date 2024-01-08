Karolina Muchova recently did an AMA (ask me anything) session with her fans on Instagram.

She answered questions ranging from tennis, her musical aspirations, her favorite song, and even the last book she read on her Instagram story.

Muchova recently withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open due to a niggling wrist injury, which saw her withdraw from the WTA Finals last year as well. She has not played any matches since her semifinal loss at the 2023 US Open against eventual champion Coco Gauff.

During the AMA session, one fan asked whether she will be back in action in the near future, to which she replied:

"Hopefully I'm back in February"

Muchova also outlined that she has been playing tennis since she was seven years old, sharing a picture from her childhood as well.

Apart from tennis, Muchova is also very good at music. She had previously shared a cover of Maroon 5's song "Sunday Morning." Fans have since been waiting for her to share more of her singing, with one even questioning if she will share another song.

"Hah I am pretty shy with that... But you never know," Muchova replied.

Source- Karolina Muchova Instagram handle

The 2023 French Open finalist also shared her favorite song (Julie from Anduze) and her last read book ( The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho). Muchova also disclosed that she is currently on vacation in Mauritius.

Source- Karolina Muchova Instagram handle

Karolina Muchova's 2023 season

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 US Open

Karolina Muchova enjoyed a good year on tour in 2023 as she reached her first Grand Slam final and first WTA 1000 final.

The Czech reached the final at the 2023 French Open. She first defeated Maria Sakkari, Nadia Podoroska, Irina Camelia Begu, and Elina Avanesyan to reach the quarterfinals. Muchova went on to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last eight and stunned World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to make it to the final.

However, she lost to Iga Swiatek in the summit clash.

The 27-year-old also reached the final at the Cincinnati Masters. Muchova defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia, Petra Martic, and Maria Sakkari to reach the quarterfinals. She made it into the semifinals as Marie Bouzkova retired from their last-eight clash due to injury.

Muchova then defeated Sabalenka to reach the final, where she lost to Coco Gauff.

She also reached the quarterfinals at the Dubai Tennis Championship and the Indian Wells Masters. Due to her strong results, she ended the year as World No. 8, her career-best ranking.