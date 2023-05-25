Karolina Pliskova jokingly claims superior umpire chair-striking skills after Mikael Ymer's disqualification from Lyon Open

Karolina Pliskova recently reacted to Mikael Ymer's disqualification at the Lyon Open after he struck the umpire's chair in anger over a controversial line call incident.

On Wednesday, May 24, Ymer took on wildcard Arthur Fils in the second round of the ATP 250 event. The Swede led 4-3 in the opening set. He successfully fended off three break points in the ninth game but was unable to close out the set in the subsequent game, failing to convert a set point.

In the 11th game, Fils hit a return that landed close to the line and was ruled in, a call that was challenged by Ymer. However, despite the Swede's impassioned requests, the chair umpire declined to leave his seat and inspect the mark on the court.

"Yesterday I hit a serve against Gasquet, he walked over to the other side and he was still allowed to ask for a mark to be checked. I hit this ball, and you're telling me you're not even gonna come down and check the mark?" Ymer said.

"I have never witnessed that a ref says: I'm not gonna come down and check the mark. It doesn't happen," he added.

Ymer was ultimately broken in the same game, leaving the Swede infuriated. He unleashed his anger by repeatedly striking the umpire's chair with his racket, causing noticeable damage to the chair.

Ymer's reaction brought the tournament supervisor to the court and resulted in the Swede's immediate disqualification from the tournament.

Commenting under a clip of the incident, Karolina Pliskova harked back to her own similar experience and jokingly claimed that she had been better at striking the umpire's chair in anger.

"I was better," Pliskova commented on Instagram followed by a laughing emoji.

Karolina Pliskova smashed the umpire's chair in anger at Italian Open 2018

Karolina Pliskova smashed the umpire's chair in anger at the 2018 Italian Open

Karolina Pliskova took on Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2018 Italian Open. The then World No. 5 claimed the first set 6-3 before Sakkari bounced back to level the scores in the second.

In the deciding set, as Pliskova served at 5-5, 40-40, her overhead smash was called wide by the linesperson despite appearing to have grazed the line. Since neither the chair umpire nor the linesperson could locate the ball mark, the original call stood despite the former World No. 1's objections.

She was broken in the same game, leading Sakkari to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory after successfully serving out the match.

After exchanging handshakes at the net, Karolina Pliskova struck the umpire's chair repeatedly with her racket, leaving a large hole in the side of the chair.

Karolina Pliskova received a four-figure fine for her conduct. She pledged to donate the same amount to charity as well.

