Kate Middleton skips husband Prince William's annual polo match but announced to visit Wimbledon for Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek final

Kate Middleton has been confirmed to make a royal appearance at the ladies' singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The match will feature a showdown between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, with both players reaching the final for the first time.

The match between Anisimova and Swiatek is set to take place on Saturday, July 12, at Centre Court, starting from 4 PM local time. Earlier in the day, the men’s doubles final was held, featuring home favorites Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

According to reports coming in from London, Middleton is set to make her first appearance at SW19 this year during the ladies’ singles final, after Kensington Palace confirmed she will attend at least one of this weekend’s finals. It’s still unclear whether she will be joined by her husband, Prince William, and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales notably skipped Prince William’s annual polo match on Friday, July 11, as she continues her recovery from cancer. The event, which supports the royal couple’s various charitable causes, also saw her absence last year due to her illness, although she had attended in 2023 and in previous years.

However, in the meantime, Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael, attended Wimbledon on July 7. They were spotted watching the matches from the Royal Box, filling in for their daughter, who is the Patron of the All England Club.

Kate Middleton to present the Wimbledon trophy to the winner of Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek

Kate Middleton pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Kate Middleton is set to present the winner of the Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek final with the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday, July 12. As the Patron of the All England Club, it has long been tradition for her to present the trophies to both the finalists.

Last year, Middleton was unable to attend the ladies’ singles final between Jasmine Paolini and Ons Jabeur due to her ongoing cancer recovery and couldn’t present the trophy. However, she made her first public appearance of the tournament during the gentlemen’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, where she presented the trophies.

No matter the outcome today, Wimbledon is guaranteed to crown a first-time champion. While Anisimova is aiming for her first-ever Grand Slam title, Swiatek is chasing her sixth, but it would be her first at SW19.

