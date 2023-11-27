Katie Boulter "proud" of boyfriend Alex de Minaur as Australia reach back-to-back Davis Cup finals despite title loss to Italy

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend, Katie Boulter, has expressed her pride in her boyfriend after Australia reached back-to-back Davis Cup finals despite losing the title to Italy on November 26.

Australia made a strong showing in this year's team tournament, reaching the final in a bid to win their 29th title and end a title drought that had lasted since 2003. However, just as they were eliminated by Canada in the summit clash last year, their hopes were destroyed again this year by Italy.

In the first singles match, Italy's Matteo Arnaldi defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 to put Italy 1-0 up. Jannik Sinner then followed up his stellar week with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Alex de Minaur, giving Italy their first Davis Cup title in 47 years.

Following the result, British No. 1 Katie Boulter took to Instagram stories to express her pride in her boyfriend and his team's consistency, writing:

"Back to back finalists. Proud as it gets @alexdeminaur."

Katie Boulter via Instagram stories

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter made their relationship public in 2021. Since then, the couple has been routinely uploading photographs of each other on their social media accounts. They celebrated their three-year anniversary in March 2023 and have never been shy about expressing their love for one another.

Alex de Minaur: "I will find ways to get better... today I just didn't have enough"

Alex de Minaur pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup

Alex de Minaur attended a press conference alongside the Australian team following their title defeat to Italy, where he detailed his loss to World No. 4 Jannik Sinner.

The 24-year-old echoed Novak Djokovic's praise for Sinner, adding the Italian is currently playing at an 'impressive' level.

"I think probably Novak said maybe a week ago, Jannik is riding this amazing wave of confidence. You know, he's playing in indoor conditions with, you know, some heavy balls where he can hit the absolute crap out of the ball. He's seriously impressive the level he's showing," he said.

De Minaur also said that he would soon find a method to rebound against players like Sinner and voiced his 'disappointment' at not being able to give his team a chance at lifting the title.

"I will find ways to get better, to be able to hurt these types of players. Today I just didn't have enough, and, you know, disappointed I wasn't able to give the boys a chance to play the doubles yet another year. That's probably the biggest disappointment," the Aussie said.