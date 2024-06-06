"Keep dreaming and inspiring" - Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun pens heartfelt note celebrating her French Open run after QF loss to Coco Gauff

Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun expressed admiration for his wife following her quarterfinal exit at the 2024 French Open. Kamoun shared a series of photos of Jabeur in action on the clay courts and wrote a touching message, thanking her for her inspiring performance and assuring her of his unwavering support.

Eighth seed Jabeur had a decent run at the clay-court Grand Slam, where she defeated four opponents, Sachia Vickery, Camila Osorio, Leylah Annie Fernandez, and Clara Tauson to make it to the last eight for the second consecutive year.

However, her journey came to an end on Tuesday, when she faced third seed Coco Gauff, who proved to be too strong for the Tunisian, winning the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in under two hours.

Trending

Jabeur’s husband Kamoun, a former fencer who now works as Jabeur's fitness coach, has been by her side throughout her career, supporting her on and off the court.

Kamoun took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, and posted a series of pictures of Jabeur from her matches in Paris. He thanked and congratulated his wife for her amazing performance in a heartfelt note, writing:

"Thank you @onsjabeur and congratulations for the great week. Keep dreaming and inspiring. Always behind you. Never give up ❤️ #trueleader 💪🏻" Kamoun wrote.

Jabeur reacted to the post with a string of heart emojis:

"💗💗💗💗"

Ons Jabeur on Instagram

Ons Jabeur, currently ranked ninth in the world, will now shift her focus to the grass-court season, featuring the esteemed Wimbledon Championships.

Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun revealed that he "cried like a baby" following Tunisian's Wimbledon final loss

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Last year, Ons Jabeur reached her second consecutive Wimbledon Championships final, where she lost 6-4, 6-4 to unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Kamoun took to social media to admit that he "cried like a baby" after seeing her lose. He emphasized that showing emotions is perfectly fine, as it ultimately makes one stronger, and encouraged Jabeur to continue hoping and believing in herself.

"Yes this one was painful, Yes this one was really tough, Yes this one made me cry like a baby, it’s ok to show emotions, emotions are the fuel that will make you stronger, wiser and I’m pretty sure that we are on the right path, it’s coming you just need to believe and keep working hard. I’m very proud of you @onsjabeur. Dream big, Believe big," Kamoun wrote.