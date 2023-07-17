"This one made me cry like a baby" - Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun pens down heartfelt message following Tunisian's Wimbledon final defeat

Ons Jabeur's husband, Karim Kamoun, has penned down a wholesome message for his wife following her heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon final on July 15.

Jabeur's fairytale run at Wimbledon was brought to an end by Marketa Vondrousova in the summit clash on Centre Court. The Tunisian was hopeful of making it this time after losing in her previous two Grand Slam finals — the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2022 US Open.

En route to the final, the sixth seed defeated four former Grand Slam winners — Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka. However, in the title clash, Vondrousova effortlessly beat Jabeur, 6-4, 6-4, to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Ons Jabeur's spouse, Kamoun, has always been supportive of his wife. The former fencer, who is also the tennis player's fitness trainer, is often seen in the stands during her matches.

Kamoun turned to social media to reflect on his wife's loss in the final and revealed that he "cried like a baby" after watching her lose. He further said that it was okay to show emotions, as it would only make one stronger. He urged Jabeur to keep on hoping and believing.

"Yes this one was painful, Yes this one was really tough, Yes this one made me cry like a baby, it’s ok to show emotions, emotions are the fuel that will make you stronger, wiser and I’m pretty sure that we are on the right path, it’s coming you just need to believe and keep working hard. I’m very proud of you @onsjabeur. Dream big, Believe big," Kamoun wrote.

Jabeur responded to the post, expressing her love for her husband.

"I love you my love," she wrote on Instagram.

Ons Jabeur's comment

The World No. 6 broke down in tears following her loss on Centre Court. She was embraced and consoled by the Princess of Wales. Kamoun was also spotted in tears in the stands at the end of the match.

"I think this is the most painful loss of my career" - Ons Jabeur after her Wimbledon defeat

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Ons Jabeur was unconsolable following her defeat at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 Wimbledon final. The Tunisian was the favorite to win the title after advancing to her third Grand Slam final in the past 12 months.

However, the World No. 6 succumbed to Vondrousova's high level of play. The Czech professional returned to tennis after going through wrist surgery last year and became the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking to the media after the match, Jabuer reflected on her defeat, saying that it was the "most painful loss" of her career.

"It will try to speak because this is very tough. I am going to look ugly in the photos so that's not going to help. I think this is the most painful loss of my career," she said.

In her Grand Slam final debut, Ons Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Wimbledon. In the 2022 US Open final, she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.