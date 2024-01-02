Former World No.1 Serena Williams recently gave fans a glimpse of her plans for 2024. She shared that they'll keep fans guessing and do more of the unexpected, as she went on boat rafting adventure with her family.

Williams retired in September 2022. During her illustrious professional career, she won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles. In 2017, she tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The American tennis legend posted a couple of pictures and a video on her Instagram feed on Tuesday. The post featured Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and her six-year-old daughter Olympia on a rafting boat. They were all smiles as the boat was being towed by a speedboat.

The post also included pictures of Olympia dressed in a pirate's costume and another where the three of them posed together. Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian also wore matching black and red outfits.

“Yea we doing the unexpected for 2024… keeping em guessing,” Williams captioned the post.

The pictures and videos, however, didn't feature Serena Williams' second child. In August 2023, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child, Adira River.

Jill Craybas discusses the impact Serena Williams' game had on other players

2022 US Open - Day 5

Former World No. 39, Jill Craybas, recently spoke about how Serena Williams forced a lot of players to up their game when she was still active on the WTA tour.

Craybas, who retired in 2013, defeated the 23-time Grand Slam champion once during her career. She defeated Williams when they faced off in the 2005 Wimbledon Championships.

During a recent interview on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Craybas stated that Williams made many players step up in terms of their pace and ability to adapt to the power she brought.

"I think she forced a lot of players to have to be able to up their game as far as being able to come with some more pace and being able to adapt with the power that she brought," Jill Craybas said. (10:05)

In the same interview, Craybas also discussed great serves among WTA players and stated that she admires Williams' serve.

"I would probably want Serena's serve. Yeah, that would be one of the ones I want on the women's side," she said. (5:27).

Serena Williams recorded her fastest career serve of 207 km/hr against Ayumi Morita in a third-round match at the 2013 Australian Open.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas