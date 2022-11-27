"Keep going! Bravo" – Iga Swiatek on Robert Lewandowski after Poland captain scores in 2-0 win over Saudia Arabia in 2022 FIFA World Cup

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has urged her compatriot Robert Lewandowski and the Polish team to keep pushing for glory at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Poland opened their campaign at the quadrennial tournament with a goalless draw against Mexico four days ago, where Lewandowski saw his spot-kick get saved.

However, against Saudi Arabia in their second game on Saturday, the Polish captain was on song, scoring in the Pole's 2-0 win. It was the Barcelona striker's first goal at the World Cup in six games across two editions, having gone goalless in four games at the 2018 edition in Russia.

Following Poland's win over Saudi Arabia, Swiatek responded to a tweet that had a picture of Lewandowski greeting her in the stands following her Roland Garros triumph earlier this year. The World No. 1 responded in Polish:

"Keep going! Bravo"

Poland will now take on reigning Copa America champions Argentina on Wednesday, where a win will take them to the knockouts as group winners. A narrow defeat would also take the Poles (+2) to the Round of 16 unless Mexico (-2) beat Saudi Arabia heavily to overturn a negative goal difference.

Meanwhile, Swiatek is enjoying the offseason after ending her campaign with a semifinal defeat at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Iga Swiatek's 2022 season highlights

Iga Swiatek with her WTA year-end World No. 1 trophy

Iga Swiatek enjoyed a superb 2022 campaign, going 67-9 and winning eight titles, including two Grand Slams and four WTA 1000 titles.

Along the way, she carved out numerous milestones and records. She's the first Polish player — male or female — to become the singles No.1. During the season, she put together a 37-match winning streak- the longest by a female singles player this century.

Swiatek registered an impressive 15 consecutive wins against top-ten opposition, with only Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova (17) having fared better in the last four decades.

The first woman to win two Majors in a year in six years, Swiatek captured her second title at Roland Garros and the first at US Open. Her 47 hardcourt wins in 2022 is the sixth-best tally by a female player since the turn of the century.

Interestingly, her first seven titles of the year, including the US Open, came without dropping a set in the final. Although she fell short in the WTA Finals, Swiatek had a season to be proud of and one for the record books.

