"Keep it PG pls" - Nick Kyrgios' intimate moment with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi prompts hilarious reaction from friend Thanasi Kokkinakis

Thanasi Kokkinakis has issued a hilarious warning to Nick Kyrgios over an intimate moment that he shared with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Kyrgios has been in a relationship with Hatzi since November 2021. They reportedly bumped into each other during a night out in Sydney. The couple made their connection public a month after meeting each other for the first time.

Over the years, Hatzi has accompanied Kyrgios on tour and has cheered him on from the stands. She is a social media influencer with more than 178,000 followers on Instagram.

Kyrgios and Hatzi frequently share pictures on social media of the moments they spend together. Most recently, the tennis player posted a photo of him in a steamy pose with his girlfriend at a club.

"And what? Love is a crazy thing? Lol we all try to find it. Don’t lie," Kyrgios captioned the post.

Hatzi showcased her love to his boyfriend by dropping a hilarious comment below the post. She wrote:

"I'm dying at this. I love you."

Thanasi Kokkinakis jumped into the conversation with a request for his compatriot Kyrgios. He asked the 28-year-old to keep it under the universal parental guidelines.

"Keep it pg pls," Kokkinakis wrote.

Costeen Hatzi's and Thanasi Kokkinakis' comment on Nick Kyrgios' Instagram post.

Nick Kyrgios: "I want to be able to provide for Costeen Hatzi and the family one day and that’s the ultimate goal"

Nick Kyrgios with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios revealed that the primary objective of his life is to take care of his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and his family.

"I spoil her [Hatzi]. I bought her a $15,000 bag yesterday, so she has it pretty good. I want to be able to provide for her and the family one day and that’s the ultimate goal," Kyrgios told The Sunday Times.

"She is, like, 'Well, you don’t have to get it if you don’t want to.' And I was, like, I know girls and I know when she says 'fine' that means that she really wanted me to get it," the Aussie added.

The 28-year-old further stated that he is a considerate partner and often prepares coffee for Hatzi. He said:

"I literally eat cabbage. All she has to do is cut up cabbage for me and serve it. I’ve lived with boys and they’re extremely messy. I’m very thoughtful. Like most of the time I bring her coffee."