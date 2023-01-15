Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently discussed his girlfriend and revealed his ultimate life goal, among other things.

Kyrgios has been dating his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi since December 2021. Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer who frequently travels with her boyfriend to his matches. The couple was also included in Netflix's tennis docuseries 'Breakpoint', which covers Kyrgios' 2022 tennis season and includes a look at the early days of his relationship with Hatzi.

Nick Kyrgios spoke to The Sunday Times ahead of his 2023 Australian Open campaign and revealed more about his relationship, stating that he spoils his girlfriend with expensive gifts and that his ultimate goal is to provide for her and his family.

"I spoil her. I bought her a $15,000 bag yesterday, so she has it pretty good. I want to be able to provide for her and the family one day and that’s the ultimate goal," Kyrgios said.

"She’s, like, 'Well, you don’t have to get it if you don’t want to.' And I was, like, I know girls and I know when she says 'fine' that means that she really wanted me to get it," the Aussie added.

Nick Kyrgios added that he is very low-maintenance and a very thoughtful partner who addresses his girlfriend's needs and tends to bring her coffee most of the time.

"I literally eat cabbage. All she has to do is cut up cabbage for me and serve it. I’ve lived with boys and they’re extremely messy. I’m very thoughtful. Like most of the time I bring her coffee," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios will aim for his maiden Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2023

Nick Kyrgios pictured at a press conference.

Nick Kyrgios came very close to winning a Grand Slam at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, however, his hopes were dashed by veteran Novak Djokovic.

This year, the Australian is looking to win his maiden Major at his home tournament, the Australian Open, where he will start his campaign against Roman Safiullin on Tuesday (January 17).

The Australian is quite confident heading into the year's first Major, telling reporters in Melbourne that he is no longer a "dark horse" and believes he can win the title.

"I am one of the best players in the world. It's kind of different for me as one of the favourites, usually I'm a dark horse. This is the first time I've felt like one of the guys who can take the trophy," Nick Kyrgios said.

He added that he has previously demonstrated his ability to "go deep" at a Grand Slam.

"I'm definitely going to go into any tournament, the Australian Open, with confidence, and I think I've proven I can go deep at a Grand Slam. So hopefully, with Australia on my back, it can be a good couple of weeks," he said.

