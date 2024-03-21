"Kei Nishikori's one of the top players that first started engaging with me" - Naomi Osaka 'incredibly happy' about compatriot's Miami comeback

Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori both return to the Miami Open this year after missing out on the last one and two editions of the tournament, respectively.

The return is especially significant for Nishikori, who has battled a series of injuries and setbacks in recent years. Expressing her joy at seeing the former finalist back competing during a post-match press conference, Osaka said Nihsikori’s mention never fails to bring back nostalgic feelings for her.

The former World No. 1 said Nishikori was one of the first players to have engaged in a conversation with her when she was still new to the Tour before adding that she loved playing in tournaments where her compatriot was also competing.

"I think for me Kei Nishikori holds a lot of nostalgic feelings," Naomi Osaka said. "I think he's honestly one of the top players that first started engaging in conversation with me and I remember my first US Open we both had an amazing run. Well, the first US Open that I won."

"He was, for me, felt like a comrade. I really loved playing tournaments where he was in, because I felt like it was very, I guess, inspiring and also very fun for the Japanese fans. So yeah, I feel incredibly happy that he's back and I can't wait to see him," she added.

Osaka went on to enquire about Nishikori’s Miami Open schedule and opponent, saying she was yet to see him at the venue.

"I actually haven't seen Kei Nishikori yet. Is he playing tomorrow? Okay. That's going to be super exciting," Naomi Osaka said. "Ah. Who's he playing? It's okay. I'll look at the schedule."

Naomi Osaka opens Miami Open campaign with win, Kei Nishikori to take on Sebastian Ofner

Osaka beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Miami Open first round.

Naomi Osaka, who reached the Miami Open summit clash a couple of years ago, opened her 2024 campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opening-round encounter on Wednesday (March 20).

The Japanese is scheduled to take on Elina Svitolina in the second round. The Ukrainian, the 15th seed, received a bye in her opening round.

Kei Nishikori, meanwhile, will lock horns with Austria’s Sebastian Ofner in his first match at the Miami Open in three years. The Japanese player’s best showing at the tournament came back in 2016 when he reached the final. He came up short against Novak Djokovic in the summit clash.

