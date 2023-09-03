“Killing our bodies” – Novak Djokovic-led PTPA’s co-founder Vasek Pospisil blasts ATP & WTA over rapid rise in injuries, points at heavier balls

Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association's co-founder and Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil has urged the ATP and WTA to do away with heavier tennis balls citing injury concerns.

In 2019, Djokovic and Pospisil founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) to help players stand up against any unfair treatment they may face while on tour. Pospisil recently used social media to express his disagreement with the decision made by ATP and WTA to use heavier balls in an attempt to "slow down the game."

"There were discussions a few years back that the ATP/WTA wanted to “slow the game down” to have longer points for fans. The balls have been getting incrementally heavier and surprise surprise, it’s killing our bodies," he said.

The 33-year-old urged the tennis bodies to discontinue the practice as it has resulted in an increased number of injuries.

"Almost every player I’ve spoken to feels the same way. I’ve never seen more wrist, elbow, and shoulder injuries in the locker room. If these changes to the ball don’t start getting reversed, it’s only going to get worse. Please start listening @atptour @wtatour. Player injuries are bad for you too," Pospisil added.

So far Djokovic's PTPA has welcomed on board the likes of Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Hubert Hurkacz, John Isner, etc. More recently, the body roped in tennis greats Kim Clijsters and Sania Mirza for top roles.

"Don't know why Iga Swiatek & others wanted to change" - Djokovic-led PTPA's executive committee member Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur is a part of the executive committee of Djokovic-led PTPA.

During the Cincinnati Open in August this year, Ons Jabeur had seemingly opposed the use of heavy balls in the women's circuit.

"They're different. For sure they're heavier. I'm not quite sure, it's flying, like, the ball is still flying. I'm not sure what's the difference in there," she said during a press conference.

The WTA No. 5 opined the balls were not suitable for indoor games, saying

"But yeah, I mean, I think when you take the ball a little bit late you can feel the difference. Definitely not good to hit indoors with these balls, because I tried when it was raining. It was terrible."

"My shoulder is so sore. I don't know why Iga Swiatek and the others wanted to change, to be honest with you. I hope Iga is happy. But again, I grew up not complaining, playing with anything. I'll play with anything, even rocks. I don't care," Jabeur continued.

Last year, Iga Swiatek decried the use of lighter balls for women's contests at the US Open. However, the tournament decided to use the same balls for both the men's and women's groups this year.

