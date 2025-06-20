“Kim was willing to sacrifice honeymoon” -Andy Murray opens up about wife's support amid tough times in his career

Andy Murray recently spoke highly about the supportive nature of his wife Kim. Murray, who bid farewell to his stellar tennis-playing career last year, also revisited their honeymoon, which wasn't a conventional one as he also needed to focus on training at the time.

Murray met Kim for the first time in 2005, and their relationship famously became public after the pair kissed publicly after the ATP star won a tournament. It wasn't all smooth sailing for the lovebirds though, as their relationship hit a rough patch in 2009, following which they briefly split. Later though, the couple reconciled, eventually marrying in 2015. Today, they are loving parents to four children.

Recently, Andy Murray sat down with British GQ for an interview. Here, the former No. 1 and 46-time career singles titlist was asked about the instrumental role his wife Kim played to facilitate his success. The 38-year-old lauded his wife, particularly for encouraging him to keep playing even after they became parents and his own well-documented injury issues that adversely impacted his results and ranking.

"Even at the end, when I was struggling physically and was not winning many matches, and we had young children, Kim was always so supportive of me continuing to play because she knew I loved the sport and loved playing," Murray told British GQ.

The three-time Major champion went on to recall his and Kim's honeymoon in Barcelona, and how his training prevented him from enjoying it in a way that most married couples do. However, he laid bare how Kim was willing to make the sacrifice for the sake of her husband's tennis career. Murray added:

"When we got married, our honeymoon was in Barcelona, and I was doing a training block. Essentially, we got to spend a couple of nights with each other, but I was practising during the day, training and going to the gym and doing all my physio work. (A honeymoon) is very important for most couples. Maybe for her it was too, but she was willing to sacrifice that to allow me to chase my goals."

Earlier this year, Murray penned a heartfelt message for Kim to celebrate a special day for the happily married couple.

"Still smiling" - Andy Murray's playful and heartwarming message to wife Kim on 10th wedding anniversary

Andy Murray and Kim Sears at the 2016 Wimbledon Winners' Ball (Source: Getty)

On Friday, April 11 this year, Andy Murray and Kim Sears celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The former No. 1 took to Instagram to send a humorous yet loving message to his wife to celebrate the occasion. The post also featured a picture from a skiing trip the couple had embarked on.

"10 years of marriage ❤️ 4 kids 👧👧👦👧 And 2 skiing holidays ⛷️ later. Still smiling 😀 (albeit through slightly gritted teeth 😬)," Murray wrote.

Andy Murray's last competitive outing came at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. It was a first-round loss for the veteran in men's doubles alongside his brother Jamie. In the aftermath of the defeat, Murray delivered an emotional speech as he bid farewell to his stellar tennis-playing career.

