Kitzbuhel 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Generali Open

Former champion and home hope Dominic Thiem will be keen to continue his resurgence in Kitzbuhel
Sudeshna Banerjee
Modified Jul 24, 2022 01:05 AM IST

All eyes will be on home favourite Dominic Thiem as he returns to the Generali Open, an ATP 250 outdoor claycourt event scheduled to be held in the Alpine sports town of Kitzbuhel, Austria, from July 25-30.

The former US Open champion seems to be finally back on track after months of struggling due to a wrist injury. Buoyed by reaching the quarterfinals in Bastad and the semifinals in Gstaad in consecutive weeks, the 28-year-old will be eager to continue the momentum at a tournament he won in 2019.

The defending champ is back in the final in Gstaad! 🔥@CasperRuud98 cruises past Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-0.@SwissOpenGstaad | #SwissOpenGstaad https://t.co/lc2Bu478IS

Apart from the Austrian, the Kitzbuhel draw also has some more top stars, the biggest of whom is World No. 5 and defending champion Casper Ruud. The Roland Garros runner-up seems to have got his rhythm back in Gstaad this week and will be keen to bring it to the Austrian city too.

Second seed Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile, is also aiming for his third title of the season in Gstaad. He will be one of the top contenders for the Kitzbuhel crown as well.

FINAL BOUND IN GSTAAD! 💪@MattBerrettini takes out Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4.@SwissOpenGstaad | #SwissOpenGstaad https://t.co/DkNq35PEUK

Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut will hope to end his three-match losing streak next week. Fourth-seed Aslan Karatsev, meanwhile, will look to keep going after making the quarters in Bastad and Hamburg in consecutive weeks.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Tallon Griekspoor, Pedro Martinez and Joao Sousa round out the top eight seeds in this ATP 250 tournament.

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Cristian Garin, too, will look to get back to winning ways after being bundled out in the first round at the Swiss Open this week. With some exciting matches in store at the Generali Open, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:

ATP Kitzbuhel channel list

Casper Ruud leads the field in ATP Kitzbuhel
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

ServusTV - Austria.

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

