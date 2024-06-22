"Knew there won't be Carlos Alcaraz on podium this year"  "Novak Djokovic's in trouble" - Fans hilariously react to Paris Olympics' no coaching rule

Fans reacted hilariously to the Paris Olympics's rules for tennis stating that the players won't be able to receive coaching during the matches using players like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The players won't be allowed any sort of communication - audible or visible from their team during the match.

Players' coaching teams are also prohibited from directing obscene language or gestures and physically abusing the opponent player or anyone in the precinct. They are also not allowed to endorse any public statement in the precincts of the site which might harm the peace of the tournament.

Failing to comply with these rules will subject the player to a fine of up to $20,000 per violation. In extreme situations, the referee is allowed to ask the team member causing trouble to leave the premises, and failing to comply with that can lead to possible default of the player.

Trending

Fans reacted hilariously to this rule with one of the fans stating how Carlos Alcaraz, who takes a lot of help via coaching has no chance of winning now and felt that Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, would benefit from this rule as his father's involvement would be restricted.

“I knew there won’t be any Alcaraz on podium this year :) Stef will benefit from not having to deal with his dad anymore, Apo must be requesting change of rules for him”

Another fan joked how Novak Djokovic was in trouble as he wouldn't be able to talk to himself during the match.

“Djokovic is in trouble. Now he cannot talk to himself during a match.”

Here are some other fan reactions.

“Welp there goes Carlos chances lmao”

“At least Nadal can coach him (Carlos Alcaraz) in the doubles”

“Apostolos banned from the doubles matches definitely.”

“Alcaraz in stress already”

"lOL imagine if Rublev tried joining the olympics 😂😂😂"

via Reddit.

"I need everything Juan Carlos Ferrero tells me... it's really helpful" - Carlos Alcaraz opens up about the impact of his coach

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero

During an interview with Marion Bartoli at the Prime Video Sport set, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the relationship he shared with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The Spaniard said that he had been together with Ferrero for six years and a lot of things had happened between them but irrespective of them he admitted that he needed to have him in his box. Alcaraz further said he needs every advice he receives from the box and it helped him give his 100% on the court.

"Six years now, a lot of things happen between us in the professional part and the personal part but I need him in the box. I need everything he tell me from the box and it's really helpful to give my 100% on the court," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz replicated his coach's feat from 2003 when he won he lifted La Coupe de Mousquetaires by defeating Alexander Zverev at the 2024 French Open. He is currently preparing for Wimbledon post which he'll return to Paris for the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback