Krajicek responds to Alexander Zverev's criticism of Rotterdam Open, says he doesn't want top players to abandon the event

Comments from Alexander Zverev and other players about the conditions at this week's ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament seem to have struck a nerve with Tournament Director Richard Krajicek.

On Wednesday, No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out in the first round of the Rotterdam event by Alexander Bublik. Following the loss, the German revealed that he had struggled a lot with the slow conditions and the balls used during the days leading up to his match.

Alexander Zverev's loss took his record to 4-4 lifetime in Rotterdam, which prompted him to lament that he has never felt comfortable at the tournament.

No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who came through his first round on Wednesday, also claimed it was tougher to hit winners on the court.

In response to the players' remarks, Richard Krajicek stated that he would take their feedback into consideration as he did not want top stars like Zverev to skip the tournament in the future.

"It’s not nice to hear, but maybe we should see if we can make the court faster. Anyways, it’s something to think about whether his criticism is valid," Krajicek commented. "We have to do something with this as a tournament. Of course you don’t want Alexander Zverev or other players to think at some point: just leave Rotterdam alone."

Krajieck also dismissed claims that the tournament conditions were slower than usual in the current edition. The Dutchman asserted that the surface had always been average speed, just like this year.

"On a scale of five, our speed has been on the third level for a long time, so on average," Krajicek stated.

We really want to think along with the players: Krajicek on Alexander Zverev's criticism

Richard Krajicek, the tournament director of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Richard Krajieck also defended the balls in use at the tournament, which some players have criticized. Krajicek revealed that the Rotterdam and Marseille (which is held the following week) events had made a conscious decision to use the same balls.

The Dutchman explained that this was done to make the conditions easier for the players. Over the years several players have complained about how using different balls at different events affects their game and bodies, and the Rotterdam organizers wanted to avoid that scenario.

"We always make a deal with the Marseille tournament, which will be held in the week after us, about the balls that are played with. So we really want to think along with the players," Krajicek stated.