World No. 31 Filip Krajinovic recently showered rich praise on compatriot and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, labeling him a national hero. Krajinovic also expressed his desire to beat Djokovic on the court, but admitted that the pressure of playing an all-time great always shows up in the important moments.

During a chat with Nova S, Filip Krajinovic laid bare his reverence for Novak Djokovic. The 28-year-old believes he has it in him to beat the World No. 1, but is happy with the experience even if he ends up losing.

"It is difficult with Novak, he is a hero of the nation, an idol,” Krajinovic explained. “But I want to win, I think I can do it. We had a very difficult match in Rome, he defeated me only after two sets, then I missed the set point in Vienna. But it is a great experience for me.”

Filip Krajinovic

Filip Krajinovic is hopeful of registering his first full win over Novak Djokovic, who he thinks is the best player of all time. But according to the 28-year-old, maintaining your composure when you get close to taking a set or match off a legendary player is incredibly difficult.

“I hope to beat him soon,” Krajinovic added. “But, maybe your hand is shortened in important moments when you know that the best of all time stands across the net.”

Filip Krajinovic and Novak Djokovic have played against each other thrice, with the latter winning both of their encounters in 2020. Djokovic beat Krajinovic in straight sets at the Rome Masters as well as the Vienna Open this year.

Krajinovic’s sole win against Novak Djokovic came at the 2010 edition of the now-discontinued Serbia Open. However, that win came courtesy of Djokovic's mid-match retirement due to injury.

It's nice that Novak Djokovic is there and gives us advice: Filip Krajinovic

Novak Djokovic has opened up his tennis center to some of his peers

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic recently made all the tennis courts at the Novak Tennis Center available for his Serbian peers (and Damir Dzumhur). Filip Krajinovic is one of the players who is making use of this facility, and he praised Djokovic for his generous gesture.

"There are 15 of us on the Novak tennis courts, we are getting ready and training, we don't know what, but we are hoping for the Australian Open,” Krajinovic continued. "Congratulations to him for gathering the best from Serbia, and Damir Dzumhur is there.”

Filip Krajinovic also revealed that Novak Djokovic is often present with the rest of the players, imparting valuable advice to help improve their game.

“It's nice that Nole is there too, he gives us advice, thank you for that,” Krajinovic added.