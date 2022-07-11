"Kyrgios is such a monumental a**hole" - Piers Morgan blasts Nick Kyrgios for antics in Wimbledon final

Renowned English broadcaster Piers Morgan has lambasted Nick Kyrgios for his antics in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Playing his first Major final, Kyrgios made a bright start against the three-time defending champion, pocketing the first set. However, the combustible Australian began to lose his way after getting broken in the second set, which he lost. He got broken at 4-4 in the third, despite leading 40-0, before going down in a fourth set tiebreak.

Except for the first set, where Kyrgios was generally well-behaved, he became incensed with himself as Djokovic raised his level. The Australian berated his box, shouting at them for unforced errors creeping into his game, which didn't amuse Morgan.

"Kyrgios is such a monumental a**hole," Morgan tweeted. "Imagine hurling constant foul-mouthed abuse in a Wimbledon final at your own support team/family for YOUR bad shots?"

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Kyrgios is such a monumental a**hole. Imagine hurling constant foul-mouthed abuse in a Wimbledon final at your own support team/family for YOUR bad shots? Kyrgios is such a monumental a**hole. Imagine hurling constant foul-mouthed abuse in a Wimbledon final at your own support team/family for YOUR bad shots?

There was also a moment in the match when Kyrgios complained to the chair umpire about a woman in the stands who tried to give him advice during his service games. The Australian described the lady as one 'who's had like 700 drinks bro."

"Kyrgios has stopped blaming his own Player's Box supporters and is now blaming a woman spectator 'who's had like 700 drinks bro' for distracting him," he added.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Kyrgios has stopped blaming his own Player’s Box supporters and is now blaming a woman spectator ‘who’s had like 700 drinks bro’ for distracting him. 🤣 Kyrgios has stopped blaming his own Player’s Box supporters and is now blaming a woman spectator ‘who’s had like 700 drinks bro’ for distracting him. 🤣

Kyrgios came within two points of forcing a deciding set before a resurgent Djokovic clinched the fourth set and the Championships. The Serb then opened up a seemingly unassailable 6-1 lead in the tiebreak, converting his third championship point to seal his seventh Wimbledon title.

"I played a great first set and felt like I was in complete control of the match" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios (right) Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios fell short in his first Grand Slam final despite being the better player for the first set and a half. However, Djokovic's superior experience and ability to up the ante at key moments proved key.

The Australian said in his press conference that his opponent didn't do anything 'amazing' but commended him for never being 'nervous' at any moment.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Magnificent.In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole Magnificent. In its 100 years, Centre Court has seen few champions like @DjokerNole#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/vffvL2f08Q

"I played a great first set and felt like I was in complete control of the match," said Kyrgios. "He stayed cool. ... I felt like Djokovic didn't do anything amazing today. He just came back like he always does. In the big moments of the match, it felt like he was never nervous. It's one of his great strengths. He never looks nervous. He's focused until the last point of the game."

It was Djokovic's 21st Major, trailing only Rafael Nadal (22) on the all-time Major title leaderboard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far