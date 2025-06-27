"Last 2 years, Carlos Alcaraz didn't respect me" - Novak Djokovic pulls Spaniard's leg amid Wimbledon practice

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz recently grabbed headlines after they were seen training together at Wimbledon ahead of the prestigious grass-court Slam. During their session, the two shared a light moment as the Serb jokingly teased the Spaniard for "disrespecting" him.

The duo are no stranger to each other, particularly at Wimbledon, where they’ve faced off in the finals for the past two years. Alcaraz came out on top on both occasions, denying Djokovic what could have been his 26th Grand Slam title.

Both are in London currently and opted to train together to fine-tune their game. When asked how he felt about Novak Djokovic choosing to hit with him, Carlos Alcaraz responded:

“He’s said he’s privileged to play with me, but I’m privileged to play with the seven-time champion here, and I respect what he did here.”

Djokovic couldn’t resist teasing Alcaraz as he brought up the fact that the 22-year-old had beaten him in the Wimbledon finals the past two years. He joked:

“He’s talking about respect, but the last two years he didn’t respect me.”

Djokovic and Alcaraz have made it a point to practice with as many players as possible, whether from the ATP or WTA Tour. So far, they’ve shared the court with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Emma Raducanu, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz could lock horns in Wimbledon 2025 final again

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at Wimbledon 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could be on course for yet another showdown in the Wimbledon final, having already faced each other in the last two title bouts. However, for that to happen, both will need to navigate a field filled with serious threats along the way.

For Djokovic, the road may look manageable on paper, but it still comes with its own challenges. He opens his campaign against Alexandre Muller, followed by a potential second-round clash with Dan Evans. In the third round, he could face rising talent Alex Michelsen, before a likely fourth-round showdown against either Alex de Minaur or Tomas Machac.

The Serb’s real test will begin in the quarterfinals, where he could face either home favorite Jack Draper or 2025 Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik. From there, a potential semifinal showdown with top seed Jannik Sinner or the unpredictable Lorenzo Musetti could await, standing between him and a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz will begin his title defense against veteran Fabio Fognini, followed by a second-round clash with either Oliver Tarvet or Leandro Riedi. In the third round, he could face Felix Auger-Aliassime, with a potential fourth-round meeting against either Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas looming next.

The Spaniard could run into either Holger Rune or Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. If he gets through that, a semifinal showdown against Taylor Fritz or Alexander Zverev could be waiting. Only then would he have the chance to set up another blockbuster final against Djokovic.

