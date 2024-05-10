Star player Dominic Thiem recently announced that he is going to retire after the 2024 season. He cited a wrist injury as a reason for his retirement in an Instagram video. The shocking update later elicited a reaction from Diego Schwartzman as the Argentine came forward with a special proposal for a doubles match.

Thiem won his maiden Grand Slam title in 2020 at the US Open. He defeated Alexander Zverev in the final in a gruelling 5-setter despite falling behind in the first two sets. In the same year, the Austrian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3. He also reached the final of the 2018 French Open and the 2020 Australian Open.

Sharing the update in an Instagram clip, Thiem wrote:

"Hello everybody, I have to tell you a very important, very sad but also a very beautiful message. The season 2024 is gonna be my last one. I am gonna finish my career with the end of this season. There are some reasons behind it, firstly of course my wrist, I mean it's not exactly the way it should be. It's not exactly the way how I want it."

He later disclosed that he had been thinking about the decision for a very long time and enjoyed the whole journey as a tennis player.

"And the second reason is my inner feeling. I was thinking about this desicion for a very long time, I was thinking very carefully about it because I was also thinking about the whole journey as a tennis player which was incredible. I have had success, I have won trophies I have never really dreamt of. So the journey was incredible."

Diego Schwartzman later dropped a remark and proposed the Argentine for teaming up at the Vienna Open which will take place in October this year.

"Vienna doubles show. Last time partner"

Interestingly, Schwartzman encountered Thiem in the final of the 2019 Vienna Open where the Austrian won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to clinch the trophy.

Thiem has struggled with his right wrist since 2021 when he injured it at the Mallorca Championship. He announced in March that his old injury had recurred.

Diego Schwartzman also announced his retirement recently. After a 14-year-long career, the Argentine revealed it on Instagram by leaving a long note.

Diego Schwartzman lags behind Dominic Thiem in head-to-head contest

UTS Grand Final London

Diego Schwartzman and Dominic Thiem have developed an enthralling rivalry on the ATP circuit. Their head-to-head record gives Thiem a slight advantage over Schwartzman. Six of the nine encounters have seen Thiem triumph, while Schwartzman has won three of them.

Their last encounter was at the 2020 Roland Garros, where Schwartzman knocked the Austrian out in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Moreover, it was the only time that they met in a Grand Slam.