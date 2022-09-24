Laver Cup 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

The action continues on Day 2 of the 2022 Laver Cup, with 21-Major champion Novak Djokovic in the spotlight. The first day of the tournament concluded with both teams tied at 2-2.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas put Team Europe in the lead with their respective wins over Jack Sock and Diego Schwartzman. Alex de Minaur scored the first point for Team World with a win over three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Roger Federer then played the final match of his career yesterday. He teamed up with Rafael Nadal to compete in doubles, but the duo lost to the American pairing of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in three sets. This was followed by an emotional farewell to the Swiss maestro.

Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime will commence the show on the second day of the Laver Cup. The Italian leads 3-1 in their head-to-head. Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz will battle it out in the second match of the day session.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will headline the night session. He is up against Frances Tiafoe, who recently made it to the semifinals of the US Open. The Serb won their previous encounter, which took place at the 2021 Australian Open in four sets.

Djokovic will also play the only doubles match of the day after that. Teaming up with Berrettini, the duo will square off against Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur. Team World are off to a better start in this edition and will look to keep the momentum going. They lost 14-1 last year and have already won a couple of points this time around.

Each team will look to gather a significant lead before heading into the final day of the event. On that note, here's the schedule for Day 2 of the Laver Cup:

Order of Play - Day 2

Day session (starts at 1 pm local time)

Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz

Night session (starts at 7 pm local time)

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe

Followed by: Novak Djokovic/Matteo Berrettini vs Jack Sock/Alex de Minaur

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022

Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport

India: Sony

Canada: TVA Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

France: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

China: iQIYI

Argentina: ESPN International

South Africa: SuperSport

To view the complete list of broadcasters, click here.

