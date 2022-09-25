Laver Cup 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

After all the emotions and some pulsating drama in the opening two days, the third and final day's action in the 2022 Laver Cup will unfold at London's O2 arena on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic was at his majestic best on Day 2 against US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and gave his team a couple of points before making a heartfelt speech that left Roger Federer and the crowd teary eyed once more.
Djokovic then won his doubles encounter partnering Matteo Berrettini immediately after, as the duo got past Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur to give Team Europe a 8-4 lead at the end of the day.
Day 3 of the Laver Cup will witness the winning team add 3 points to their kitty with every win. Berrettini will first team up with Andy Murray for the doubles event. The pair will attempt to get Team Europe closer to the magic figure of 13 points when they take on doubles specialist Jack Sock, who will partner Felix Auger-Aliassime this time.
After a masterful display on Saturday, Djokovic will take on Auger Aliassime in the singles event, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Frances Tiafoe. World No. 2 Casper Ruud will face Taylor Fritz later in the evening for the final match of the day and the event. However, if Team Europe wraps up the contest before then, the match will not go ahead.
Team Europe is captained by the legendary Swede Bjorn Borg, while Team World has the inspirational John McEnroe captaining the side. Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament after his doubles match alongside Federer on Day 1, returning to Spain to stay by his wife's side during her pregnancy.
With everything to play for on Day 3, let's take a look at how the matches are lined up for Sunday.
Order of Play - Day 3
Day session (starts at 12 pm local time)
Matteo Berrettini/Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime/Jack Sock
Followed by: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz
Where to watch Laver Cup 2022
Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live from the 2022 Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel
Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport
India: Sony
Canada: TVA Sports
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: Sky NZ
France: beIN Sports
Japan: WOWOW
China: iQIYI
Argentina: ESPN International
South Africa: SuperSport
To view the complete list of broadcasters, click here.