Laver Cup 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

After all the emotions and some pulsating drama in the opening two days, the third and final day's action in the 2022 Laver Cup will unfold at London's O2 arena on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic was at his majestic best on Day 2 against US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and gave his team a couple of points before making a heartfelt speech that left Roger Federer and the crowd teary eyed once more.

Djokovic then won his doubles encounter partnering Matteo Berrettini immediately after, as the duo got past Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur to give Team Europe a 8-4 lead at the end of the day.

Day 3 of the Laver Cup will witness the winning team add 3 points to their kitty with every win. Berrettini will first team up with Andy Murray for the doubles event. The pair will attempt to get Team Europe closer to the magic figure of 13 points when they take on doubles specialist Jack Sock, who will partner Felix Auger-Aliassime this time.

Full Dissident @hbryant42 I have always liked @LaverCup because it is less nationalist than Davis Cup, but it’s enduring legacy may very well be unifying (at least for one weekend) the Big 3 fan bases around Roger. Matteo was terrific, but Novak Saturday may be what sends RF out on top. I have always liked @LaverCup because it is less nationalist than Davis Cup, but it’s enduring legacy may very well be unifying (at least for one weekend) the Big 3 fan bases around Roger. Matteo was terrific, but Novak Saturday may be what sends RF out on top.

After a masterful display on Saturday, Djokovic will take on Auger Aliassime in the singles event, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against Frances Tiafoe. World No. 2 Casper Ruud will face Taylor Fritz later in the evening for the final match of the day and the event. However, if Team Europe wraps up the contest before then, the match will not go ahead.

Team Europe is captained by the legendary Swede Bjorn Borg, while Team World has the inspirational John McEnroe captaining the side. Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament after his doubles match alongside Federer on Day 1, returning to Spain to stay by his wife's side during her pregnancy.

With everything to play for on Day 3, let's take a look at how the matches are lined up for Sunday.

Order of Play - Day 3

Day session (starts at 12 pm local time)

Matteo Berrettini/Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime/Jack Sock

Followed by: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe

Followed by: Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live from the 2022 Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport

India: Sony

Canada: TVA Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

France: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

China: iQIYI

Argentina: ESPN International

South Africa: SuperSport

To view the complete list of broadcasters, click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far