Laver Cup 2023: Players, format, venue, prize money and current champions

The sixth edition of the Laver Cup will get underway on September 22 and will go on till September 24. The tournament will be held in Canada for the very first time, with Vancouver hosting the event.

Last year's Laver Cup was the swansong of Roger Federer as he decided to retire from tennis. The Swiss played his final match with Rafael Nadal as his partner in a doubles contest. The duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Team World went on to win the tournament by defeating Team Europe 13-8.

This year, Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray will not be competing in the event. However, a number of other top players will be in action. On that note, let's take a look at everything you need to know about Laver Cup 2023.

Laver Cup 2023: Players and format

A total of 15 players are competing in the tournament, six in Team Europe and six in Team World, with three alternates across both teams.

Team Europe has four Top-10 players in Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Casper Ruud. Hubert Hurkacz and Gael Monfils are the others who are a part of the team captained by Bjorn Borg. Arthur Fils is Team Europe's alternate.

Team World has just one Top-10 player in Taylor Fritz, with the other players including Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, and Francisco Cerundolo. The last two will make their respective debuts in the event. Christopher Eubanks and Milos Raonic are the two alternates in the team captained by John McEnroe.

According to the format for the Laver Cup, each day will have three singles matches and a doubles fixture. Each win is worth one point on the first day, two points on the second day, and three points on the final day.

Venue

The Rogers Arena in Vancouver is the venue for Laver Cup 2023. This is the first time the event is being held in Canada.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for all of the 12 competing players in the tournament is $2,250,000, with each player being paid $250,000.

Current Champions

Team World won the previous edition of the Laver Cup in 2022 by defeating Team Europe 13-8. Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock, and Tommy Paul were all part of the winning team.

This was the first time Team World won the Laver Cup.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Europe, and Canada can watch the Laver Cup live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches at the Laver Cup will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Europe (Except France): All matches will be telecast on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches at the Laver Cup live on TVA Sports.