Laver Cup 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The Laver Cup 2023 will start on Friday, September 22. This is the sixth edition of the exhibition event named in honor of the great Rod Laver, and Vancouver will be the venue. It's the first time the Laver Cup will take place in Canada.

Last year's tournament was a particularly memorable one as it was Roger Federer's final bow in tennis. The Swiss teamed up with Rafael Nadal in his final career match. While the duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, the night belonged to Federer.

The Swiss, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray all competed in last year's Laver Cup but it was Team World who went on to win 13-8 to take their first title in the competition's young history.

This year's edition will not have any members from the Big 4 playing for Team Europe but there are some well-known names participating. Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Gael Monfils, and Arthur Fils are in the team which is captained by Bjorn Borg. Stan Wawrinka and Jiri Lehecka are both alternates.

Team World, who are captained by John Mcenroe, have four top-15 players in Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo constitute the remainder of the team while Christopher Eubanks and Milos Raonic are the alternates.

Laver Cup 2023 will be held across three days and each day will have four matches, three singles and a doubles. Each player will receive a point for each win on Day 1 while they will be awarded two points for each victory on the second day. The final day of the Laver Cup will be an important one as three points will be given for each win.

Victory for Team Europe will see them claim their fifth win at the exhibition event while Team World will triumph for just the second time if they are able to successfully defend their title.

On that note, let's take a look at how fans from different countries can follow the tournament.

Laver Cup 2023: Television broadcast and live streaming details

John McEnroe after Team World winning Laver Cup 2022

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action at Laver Cup 2023 live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport

India: Sony

Canada: TVA Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

France: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

China: iQIYI

Argentina: ESPN International

Caribbean: ESPN International