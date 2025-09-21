Day 2 of the 2025 Laver Cup saw Team World fight back from the 1-3 deficit that they had fallen to on Day 1. Alex de Minaur, in particular, was instrumental in the two-time champions' taking a 9-3 lead on Saturday (September 20).

Ad

Team Europe, meanwhile, failed to win a single set in their four matches on Day 2, with even the likes of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev turning in duds. Let's take a brief look at how all four of the matches went down.

Taylor Fritz took revenge on Carlos Alcaraz for his Laver Cup 2024 title-deciding defeat

Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz embrace after their Laver Cup clash | Image Source: Getty

Team World's top-ranked player, Taylor Fritz, arrived at his marquee singles encounter against reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz with a chip on his shoulder. The American had surrendered his last three ATP Tour-level matches to the Spaniard, including a straight-set loss in their Laver Cup winner-takes-all Day 3 shootout last year.

Ad

Trending

This time around, though, Fritz put together a stunning performance, winning 80% of his first-serve points and breaking Alcaraz thrice to register a 6-3, 6-2 win in one hour and 12 minutes. With his victory, the World No. 5 improved to a 5-2 singles win/loss record at the competition.

Alex de Minaur won both his singles and doubles fixture to punctuate Team World's comeback

Alex de Minaur scored 4 points for Team World on Day 2 | Image Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur has been a man on a mission at this year's Laver Cup. The Aussie pulled double duty on Day 2 in phenomenal fashion, getting his third career win against Team Europe veteran Alexander Zverev before teaming up with Alex Michelsen to secure another two points for Team World.

Ad

De Minaur first got off the blocks by blanking Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 30 minutes, marking the first time in their rivalry that he has defeated the German without the loss of a set. The 26-year-old then didn't drop serve in his doubles fixture partnering Alex Michelsen as the duo beat Casper Ruud and Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4 to help Team World mount a 9-3 lead at the three-day event.

Ad

Francisco Cerundolo extended his unbeaten streak at Laver Cup

Francisco Cerundolo chases down a shot at Laver Cup 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Francisco Cerundolo, meanwhile, was Team World's silent hero on Saturday as he improved to a 3-0 win/loss record in singles matches at the Laver Cup. The Argentinian has secured four points for the 2022-23 title winners across three editions of the competition (2023-25).

Ad

Cerundolo began his singles match against debutant Holger Rune on a strong note before saving a set point in the second set to eventually win 6-3, 7-6(5) in just over two hours. Rune, meanwhile, left Day 2 with his head between his shoulders, as he dropped both his singles and doubles matches.

Laver Cup 2025: Day 2 results at a glance

(Team World) Alex de Minaur def. (Team Europe) Alexander Zverev: 6-1, 6-4

Ad

(Team World) Francisco Cerundolo def. (Team Europe) Holger Rune: 6-3, 7-6(5)

(Team World) Taylor Fritz def. (Team Europe) Carlos Alcaraz: 6-3, 6-2

(Team World) Alex de Minaur / Alex Michelsen def. (Team World) Casper Ruud / Holger Rune:6-3, 6-4

Final score at the end of Day 2: Team World 9-3 Team Europe

Note - Each match is worth one point on Day 1, two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More