Laver Cup 2025 Schedule Day 1: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Laver Cup will host some of the biggest names in men's tennis this week. The popular team event will be held at the Chase Centre in San Francisco this year.
Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are the top two players representing Team Europe. They are the defending champions of the event and defeated Team World 13-11 last year.
Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Alex De Minaur will lead the line for Team World. They also have some exciting entries this year, including Brazilian youngster Joao Fonseca.
Day One will present an opportunity to set the tone early for Team World and Team Europe. Without further ado, let's check out what's in store as we kick off the 2025 Laver Cup:
Laver Cup 2025 schedule: Day One
Friday, September 19, 2025
Day Session (1:00 PM)
Match 1 - Singles
Casper Ruud (Team Europe) vs Reilly Opelka (Team World)
Match 2 - Singles
Jakub Mensik (Team Europe) vs Alex Michelsen (Team World)
Night Session (7:00 PM)
Match 3 - Singles
Flavio Cobolli (Team Europe) vs Joao Fonseca (Team World)
Match 4 - Doubles
Carlos Alcaraz/Jakub Mensik (Team Europe) vs Taylor Fritz/Alex Michelsen (Team World)
Tournament Details:
Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco
Points System: Each match on Day 1 is worth 1 point
Team Captains: Yannick Noah (Europe) | Andre Agassi (World)
Laver Cup 2025: Where to watch and streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch the Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:
United States – Tennis Channel
United Kingdom – Eurosport
Canada – TSN
Australia – Stan Sport
India – Sony
Afghanistan – Sony
Albania – Eurosport
Algeria – beIN Sports MENA
Angola – SuperSport
Argentina – ESPN International
Austria – Eurosport
Bangladesh – Sony
Belgium – Eurosport
Brazil – ESPN International
Chile – ESPN International
China – iQIYI
Colombia – ESPN International
Croatia – Eurosport
Czech Republic – Eurosport
Denmark – Eurosport
Egypt – beIN Sports MENA
Finland – Eurosport
France – Eurosport
Germany – Eurosport
Greece – Eurosport
Hong Kong – beIN Sports South East Asia
Hungary – Eurosport
Indonesia – beIN Sports South East Asia
Italy – Eurosport
Japan – WOWOW
Kazakhstan – Eurosport
Kenya – SuperSport
Malaysia – beIN Sports South East Asia
Morocco – beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand – Sky NZ
Nigeria – SuperSport
Pakistan – Sony
Philippines – beIN Sports South East Asia
Poland – Eurosport
Qatar – beIN Sports MENA
Russia – Eurosport
Saudi Arabia – beIN Sports MENA
South Korea – CJ Media Korea
Spain – Eurosport
Sri Lanka – Sony
Switzerland – Eurosport
Thailand – beIN Sports South East Asia
Turkey – beIN Sports MENA
United Arab Emirates – beIN Sports MENA
Ukraine – Eurosport
Uruguay – ESPN International
Vietnam – K+
Laver Cup 2025: Match Timings
The first match will begin at 1 p.m. local time. The Chase Centre in San Francisco will also hold the night session at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day One of the tournament are as follows: