Laver Cup 2025 Schedule Day 1: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Laver Cup will host some of the biggest names in men's tennis this week. The popular team event will be held at the Chase Centre in San Francisco this year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are the top two players representing Team Europe. They are the defending champions of the event and defeated Team World 13-11 last year.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Alex De Minaur will lead the line for Team World. They also have some exciting entries this year, including Brazilian youngster Joao Fonseca.

Day One will present an opportunity to set the tone early for Team World and Team Europe. Without further ado, let's check out what's in store as we kick off the 2025 Laver Cup:

Laver Cup 2025 schedule: Day One

Friday, September 19, 2025

Day Session (1:00 PM)

Match 1 - Singles

Casper Ruud (Team Europe) vs Reilly Opelka (Team World)

Match 2 - Singles

Jakub Mensik (Team Europe) vs Alex Michelsen (Team World)

Night Session (7:00 PM)

Match 3 - Singles

Flavio Cobolli (Team Europe) vs Joao Fonseca (Team World)

Match 4 - Doubles

Carlos Alcaraz/Jakub Mensik (Team Europe) vs Taylor Fritz/Alex Michelsen (Team World)

Tournament Details:

Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco

Points System: Each match on Day 1 is worth 1 point

Team Captains: Yannick Noah (Europe) | Andre Agassi (World)

Laver Cup 2025: Where to watch and streaming details

Alcaraz and Ruud at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:

United States – Tennis Channel

United Kingdom – Eurosport

Canada – TSN

Australia – Stan Sport

India – Sony

Afghanistan – Sony

Albania – Eurosport

Algeria – beIN Sports MENA

Angola – SuperSport

Argentina – ESPN International

Austria – Eurosport

Bangladesh – Sony

Belgium – Eurosport

Brazil – ESPN International

Chile – ESPN International

China – iQIYI

Colombia – ESPN International

Croatia – Eurosport

Czech Republic – Eurosport

Denmark – Eurosport

Egypt – beIN Sports MENA

Finland – Eurosport

France – Eurosport

Germany – Eurosport

Greece – Eurosport

Hong Kong – beIN Sports South East Asia

Hungary – Eurosport

Indonesia – beIN Sports South East Asia

Italy – Eurosport

Japan – WOWOW

Kazakhstan – Eurosport

Kenya – SuperSport

Malaysia – beIN Sports South East Asia

Morocco – beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand – Sky NZ

Nigeria – SuperSport

Pakistan – Sony

Philippines – beIN Sports South East Asia

Poland – Eurosport

Qatar – beIN Sports MENA

Russia – Eurosport

Saudi Arabia – beIN Sports MENA

South Korea – CJ Media Korea

Spain – Eurosport

Sri Lanka – Sony

Switzerland – Eurosport

Thailand – beIN Sports South East Asia

Turkey – beIN Sports MENA

United Arab Emirates – beIN Sports MENA

Ukraine – Eurosport

Uruguay – ESPN International

Vietnam – K+

Click here to know more.

Laver Cup 2025: Match Timings

Opelka and Fritz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The first match will begin at 1 p.m. local time. The Chase Centre in San Francisco will also hold the night session at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day One of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time Start time - Evening Session USA, Canada September 19, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET September 19, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK September 19, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BST September 20, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India September 19, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST September 20, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

