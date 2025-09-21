Laver Cup 2025 Schedule Day 3: Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 3 of the 2025 Laver Cup promises to be absolute blockbuster stuff as Team World vies for its third-ever title at the competition against Team Europe. While the five-time champions took an initial 3-1 lead on Day 1, their rivals scripted a grand comeback the following day (Saturday, September 20) as they won all four of the matches on the card, collecting eight points in the process to mount a 9-3 lead.

The MVP of the eighth installment of the three-day exhibition event has been Alex de Minaur, who secured four points for Team World on Day 2 by virtue of his singles win over Alexander Zverev and doubles victory partnering Alex Michelsen. Taylor Fritz and Francisco Cerundolo also went on giant-killing runs, respectively, comfortably beating the higher-ranked Team Europe members Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

On Day 3 (Sunday, September 21), Alcaraz will join forces with Casper Ruud against the big-serving duo of Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka. Team Europe will then field debutant Jakub Mensik against de Minaur. Team World can effectively win the 2025 Laver Cup title by the first two matches. And if they don't, tennis fans at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be treated to two marquee singles matches - Alcaraz vs Cerundolo, followed by Zverev vs Fritz.

If both teams are tied at 12-12 by the end of the four matches listed above, a fifth title-deciding match will have to be played with a one-set format. Note - Each match is worth one point on Day 1, two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3.

Laver Cup 2025 schedule: Day 3

Day Session

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (Team Europe) Carlos Alcaraz / Casper Ruud vs (Team World) Alex Michelsen / Reilly Opelka

If required followed by: (Team Europe) Jakub Mensik vs (Team World) Alex de Minaur

Night Session

If required followed by: (Team Europe) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Team World) Francisco Cerundolo

If required followed by: (Team Europe) Alexander Zverev vs (Team World) Taylor Fritz

Laver Cup 2025: Where to watch and streaming details

Tennis fans from the USA, the UK, Canada, and India, among other countries, can catch the Day 3 action on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Eurosport

Canada - TSN

Australia - Stan Sport

India - Sony

France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia - Eurosport

UAE - beIN Sports MENA

Argentina, Brazil, Chile - ESPN International

China - IQIYI

For more information, check the TV listings on the official website of Laver Cup.

Laver Cup 2025: Match Timings

The first match of the 2025 Laver Cup's Day 3 will start from 12:00 p.m. local time onwards at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA. Considering how the next three matches, all of which will feature singles action, are tentative as Team World leads the tie 9-3, the action at the three-day exhibition event might even wrap up by the first two hours.

Country Start Time (Morning Session) Start Time (Night Session) USA, Canada September 21, 2025, 12:00 p.m. E.T. September 21, 2025, 6:00 p.m. ET UK September 21, 2025, 5:00 p.m. BST September 21, 2025. 11:00 a.m. BST India September 21, 2025, 9:30 p.m. IST September 21, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST

