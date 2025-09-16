Laver Cup 2025: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

The 2025 Laver Cup is coming to San Francisco from September 19-21 this year. This is the eighth edition of the event since its beginning in 2017.

Ad

The competition takes place over three days with five different playing sessions spread across the weekend. It features six top Europeans competing against six players from the rest of the world.

Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are all expected to participate in the popular event this year. Alcaraz recently claimed the top spot in the ATP rankings after his remarkable win at the US Open.

On that note, let's look at the captains and squads of Team Europe and Team World for the Laver Cup 2025:

Ad

Trending

Ruud begins training at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Team Europe: Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik.

Ad

Tomas Machac (Alternate)

Tim Henman (Vice-Captain)

Yannick Noah (Captain)

Team World: Taylor Fritz, Alex De Minaur, Joao Fonseca, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, Reilly Opelka

Jenson Brooksby (Alternate)

Patrick Rafter (Vice-Captain)

Andre Agassi (Captain)

Laver Cup 2025: Television broadcast and live streaming details

Laver Cup CEO and President 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:

Ad

United States – Tennis Channel

United Kingdom – Eurosport

Canada – TSN

Australia – Stan Sport

India – Sony

Afghanistan – Sony

Albania – Eurosport

Algeria – beIN Sports MENA

Angola – SuperSport

Argentina – ESPN International

Austria – Eurosport

Bangladesh – Sony

Belgium – Eurosport

Brazil – ESPN International

Chile – ESPN International

China – iQIYI

Colombia – ESPN International

Croatia – Eurosport

Czech Republic – Eurosport

Denmark – Eurosport

Egypt – beIN Sports MENA

Finland – Eurosport

France – Eurosport

Germany – Eurosport

Greece – Eurosport

Hong Kong – beIN Sports South East Asia

Hungary – Eurosport

Ad

Indonesia – beIN Sports South East Asia

Ireland – Eurosport

Israel – Eurosport

Italy – Eurosport

Japan – WOWOW

Kazakhstan – Eurosport

Kenya – SuperSport

Malaysia – beIN Sports South East Asia

Morocco – beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand – Sky NZ

Nigeria – SuperSport

Pakistan – Sony

Philippines – beIN Sports South East Asia

Poland – Eurosport

Portugal – Eurosport

Qatar – beIN Sports MENA

Romania – Eurosport

Russia – Eurosport

Saudi Arabia – beIN Sports MENA

Serbia – Eurosport

Singapore – beIN Sports South East Asia

South Africa – SuperSport

South Korea – CJ Media Korea

Ad

Spain – Eurosport

Sri Lanka – Sony

Sweden – Eurosport

Switzerland – Eurosport

Thailand – beIN Sports South East Asia

Turkey – beIN Sports MENA

United Arab Emirates – beIN Sports MENA

Ukraine – Eurosport

Uruguay – ESPN International

Vietnam – K+

Click here to know more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More