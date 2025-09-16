Laver Cup 2025: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

The 2025 Laver Cup is coming to San Francisco from September 19-21 this year. This is the eighth edition of the event since its beginning in 2017.
The competition takes place over three days with five different playing sessions spread across the weekend. It features six top Europeans competing against six players from the rest of the world.
Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are all expected to participate in the popular event this year. Alcaraz recently claimed the top spot in the ATP rankings after his remarkable win at the US Open.
On that note, let's look at the captains and squads of Team Europe and Team World for the Laver Cup 2025:
Team Europe: Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik.
Tomas Machac (Alternate)
Tim Henman (Vice-Captain)
Yannick Noah (Captain)
Team World: Taylor Fritz, Alex De Minaur, Joao Fonseca, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, Reilly Opelka
Jenson Brooksby (Alternate)
Patrick Rafter (Vice-Captain)
Andre Agassi (Captain)
Laver Cup 2025: Television broadcast and live streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch the Laver Cup on the following channels and sites:
United States – Tennis Channel
United Kingdom – Eurosport
Canada – TSN
Australia – Stan Sport
India – Sony
Afghanistan – Sony
Albania – Eurosport
Algeria – beIN Sports MENA
Angola – SuperSport
Argentina – ESPN International
Austria – Eurosport
Bangladesh – Sony
Belgium – Eurosport
Brazil – ESPN International
Chile – ESPN International
China – iQIYI
Colombia – ESPN International
Croatia – Eurosport
Czech Republic – Eurosport
Denmark – Eurosport
Egypt – beIN Sports MENA
Finland – Eurosport
France – Eurosport
Germany – Eurosport
Greece – Eurosport
Hong Kong – beIN Sports South East Asia
Hungary – Eurosport
Indonesia – beIN Sports South East Asia
Ireland – Eurosport
Israel – Eurosport
Italy – Eurosport
Japan – WOWOW
Kazakhstan – Eurosport
Kenya – SuperSport
Malaysia – beIN Sports South East Asia
Morocco – beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand – Sky NZ
Nigeria – SuperSport
Pakistan – Sony
Philippines – beIN Sports South East Asia
Poland – Eurosport
Portugal – Eurosport
Qatar – beIN Sports MENA
Romania – Eurosport
Russia – Eurosport
Saudi Arabia – beIN Sports MENA
Serbia – Eurosport
Singapore – beIN Sports South East Asia
South Africa – SuperSport
South Korea – CJ Media Korea
Spain – Eurosport
Sri Lanka – Sony
Sweden – Eurosport
Switzerland – Eurosport
Thailand – beIN Sports South East Asia
Turkey – beIN Sports MENA
United Arab Emirates – beIN Sports MENA
Ukraine – Eurosport
Uruguay – ESPN International
Vietnam – K+
