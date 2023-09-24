Laver Cup rules: How many points do Team Europe and Team World need to become champions?

According to the Laver Cup rules, a team will have to secure 13 points if they are to win the tournament.

The Laver Cup first started in 2017 and has taken place every year since. Two teams compete in the tournament — Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, and Team World, led by John McEnroe. The two teams have six players each and will play one another in five sessions across the three-day tournament, with each day having four matches, three singles and one doubles.

Each fixture is best of three sets, and in case of a scenario when both players/pairs have won a set each, a 10-point tiebreaker will be played. Each player will have to compete in at least one singles match during the first two days of the Laver Cup but no player can play more than two singles fixtures. A minimum of four players from each team will have to feature in the doubles matches.

In order to win the Laver Cup, a team must attain a minimum of 13 points. If the scores are tied af the end of all 12 matches, a doubles match will be played to determine the winner.

Team World currently lead 10-2 heading into Day 3 of the Laver Cup 2023

The first two days of the event was dominated by Team World as they currently lead 10-2. The defending champions won all four points on the opening day and started Day 2 by taking two points after Taylor Fritz beat Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6(3).

However, Casper Ruud opened Team Europe's account at Laver Cup 2023 by beating Tommy Paul 7-6(6), 6-2. Frances Tiafoe won Day 2's last singles match by triumphing 7-5, 6-3 over Hubert Hurkacz before Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat the Pole and Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-4 to give Team World a 10-2 lead and have a stranglehold on the Laver Cup entering the final day of the competition.

Team Europe have their backs against the wall and will have to win all of their matches on Day 3 if they are to win the tournament. Team World, on the other hand, need just one win to successfully defend their title.

The final day of Laver Cup 2023 will start with Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz taking on Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. The first singles match of the day will see Casper Ruud facing Taylor Fritz. The only prior meeting between the two on the ATP tour came at last season's ATP Finals, with the Norwegian winning a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) thriller.

Andrey Rublev will take on Frances Tiafoe for the first time in a match of any sort since their quarterfinal clash at last year's US Open. As of now, Hubert Hurkacz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to be the last match at this year's Laver Cup, if required to be played.