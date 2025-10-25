Jannik Sinner is receiving flak from Italian media after the World No. 2 decided to skip the 2025 Davis Cup Finals, scheduled in Bologna, Italy, from November 18 to 23. Sinner said he needs rest and recovery to better prepare for the upcoming season in 2026.

However, his decision has sparked criticism in Italy, especially since the country is hosting the event for the first time in its current format. Amid this strong wave of criticism, Sinner found support from Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who penned a lengthy post on LinkedIn to break down the decision of the Italian.

"Leave Jannik Sinner alone," Mouratoglou said. "That’s what I’ve been telling people since he announced he would skip the Davis Cup, at home."

Mouratoglou understands Sinner's decision, acknowledging the body needs time to recover and that players aren't machines. He said:

"I actually think it’s a good thing. Not that he skips Davis Cup specifically, but that top players today finally have the freedom to make their own choices. For too long, tennis players have been living under a mandatory schedule. But players aren’t machines. They know their bodies. They know when to push, when to rest, and when it’s time to protect their future."

Mouratoglou also added that the Davis Cup has lost the prestige it once held over the years. Overall, Mouratoglou appeals to Italian fans to understand this perspective and respect their best-ranked player in the sport.

"Davis Cup is a beautiful event, but it’s not what it used to be," Mouratoglou added. "It’s changed a lot, it’s lost some of its prestige, and it comes at the very end of an exhausting season. Physically and emotionally, it’s one of the hardest events in the sport, especially when you’re your country’s No. 1, and the pressure of victory sits on your shoulders.

"So yes, I understand the disappointment of Italian fans. But I also understand Jannik’s decision. He’s earned the right to choose what’s best for him, and that should be respected."

Italian tennis legend slams Jannik Sinner for skipping Davis Cup Finals

Among the many voices slamming Jannik Sinner for opting to skip Davis Cup Finals is Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli, who described World No. 2's withdrawal as a "huge slap in the face" for Italian sport.

“It’s a huge slap in the face for Italian sport,” the two-time Roland Garros champion told the ASNA Italian news agency. “I don’t understand when he talks about difficult choices. He has to play tennis, not wage war. When they mention the Davis Cup, I get excited because the goal of an athlete is to wear the blue jersey. But unfortunately, I’m talking about another era."

In his defense, Sinner said the decision to skip Davis Cup wasn't easy, but in order to do well in the Australian Open, he needs time to recover and rehabilitate after featuring in the ATP Finals in Turin.

